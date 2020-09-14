Log in
Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Investigation of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) and Encourages PTI Shareholders to Contact the Firm

09/14/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. ("Proteostasis") (Nasdaq: PTI) on behalf of the company's shareholders. 

On August 24, 2020, Proteostasis announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Yumanity Therapeutics ("Yumanity").  According to the announcement, under the terms of the merger agreement PTI will acquire all outstanding shares of Yumanity in exchange for newly-issued shares of PTI common stock.  Upon completion of the proposed transaction, existing PTI shareholders will own approximately 32.5% of the combined company and Yumanity shareholders will own approximately 67.5% of the combined company.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed transaction as structured is fair to Proteostasis and its stockholders, and whether Proteostasis stockholders are receiving all material information in connection with the proposed transaction.

Proteostasis shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/proteostasis/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com 
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-proteostasis-therapeutics-inc-pti-and-encourages-pti-shareholders-to-contact-the-firm-301130460.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
