Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Investigation of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) and Encourages PTI Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. ("Proteostasis") (Nasdaq: PTI) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

On August 24, 2020, Proteostasis announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Yumanity Therapeutics ("Yumanity"). According to the announcement, under the terms of the merger agreement PTI will acquire all outstanding shares of Yumanity in exchange for newly-issued shares of PTI common stock. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, existing PTI shareholders will own approximately 32.5% of the combined company and Yumanity shareholders will own approximately 67.5% of the combined company.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed transaction as structured is fair to Proteostasis and its stockholders, and whether Proteostasis stockholders are receiving all material information in connection with the proposed transaction.

Proteostasis shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

