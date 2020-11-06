Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PTI, BMCH, and MOBL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

11/06/2020 | 10:16pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. ("Yumanity"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PTI will acquire all outstanding shares of Yumanity in exchange for newly-issued shares of PTI common stock. Following consummation, existing PTI shareholders will own only 32.5% of the new entity. If you own PTI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/proteostasis-therapeutics-inc/   

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Builders FirstSource, Inc. ("BLDR"). Under the terms of the agreement, BMCH shareholders will receive 1.3125 BLDR shares for each share of BMCH common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $45.48 based upon BLDR's November 5, 2020 closing price of $34.65. If you own BMCH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/bmc-stock-holdings-inc/  

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Ivanti, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MOBL shareholders will receive $7.05 in cash for each MOBL share that they own. If you own MOBL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/MOBL/    

