Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc.    PTI

PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(PTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PTI and NETE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 10:53pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. ("Yumanity").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, which is structured as a reverse merger, PTI will acquire all outstanding shares of Yumanity in exchange for newly-issued shares of PTI common stock.  At close of the transaction, PTI will cease to exist and the newly combined entity will operate under the Yumanity name.  Following consummation, existing PTI shareholders will own a meager 32.5% of the new entity, with Yumanity shareholders retaining a 67.5% stake in the combined company.  If you own PTI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/proteostasis-therapeutics-inc/   

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Mullen Technologies, Inc. ("Mullen"). Upon close of the merger, Mullen shareholders will own 85% of the combined company and NETE's former shareholders will own 15%.  If you own NETE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/net-element-inc/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-pti-and-nete-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301146122.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
10/05SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds PTI and NETE Shareholders About Its Ong..
PR
09/22WEISSLAW LLP : Reminds BYFC, OTEL and PTI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investi..
PR
09/17PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Oth..
AQ
09/14KASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Investigation of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PT..
PR
08/28STOCKHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Pro..
PR
08/26PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR A : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merge..
BU
08/25WeissLaw LLP Investigates Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc.
PR
08/25ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Proteostasis Th..
BU
08/25PROTEOSTASIS MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Int..
PR
08/24PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Co..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group