Proterra Inc designs and manufactures zero-emission electric transit vehicles and electric vehicle (EV) technology solutions for commercial applications. Its commercial vehicle electrification includes Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy and Proterra Transit. The Proterra Powered products are its battery systems and electrification solutions for global commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers serving the Class three to Class eight vehicle segments. The Proterra Energy products and services offer turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service, to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets.