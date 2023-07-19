Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Proterra Inc. (“Proterra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PTRA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 15, 2023, Proterra announced its 2022 financial results. The Company disclosed that it saw an increase in cash burn due to a decrease in gross margin and an increase in accounts receivable. As a result, the Company claimed that it was in violation of a liquidity clause in its secured convertible notes, and that it may have to qualify its audit report with a “going concern” clause.

On this news, Proterra’s stock price fell $1.35, or 53.6%, to close at $1.17 per share on March 16, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

