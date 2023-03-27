Proterra : Quarterly Earnings Documents

PROTERRA 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

In a year filled with its share of uncertainties, we closed out 2022 achieving our revenue guidance for the full year, while ably navigating continued parts shortages and completing our largest battery manufacturing capacity expansion to date.

Revenue in Q4 2022 grew 17% compared to Q4 2021 to $80.0 million driven by Proterra Powered deliveries of 302 battery systems, up 117% year-over-year, Proterra Transit deliveries of 47 new electric buses, down (13)% year-over-year, and Proterra Energy's delivery of 6.5 megawatts (MW) of charging solutions, up 242% year-over-year.

We ended 2022 with full-year revenue of $309.4 million, representing 27% growth compared to 2021, and approximately at the midpoint of our $300-325 million revenue guidance range, despite a number of challenges confronted throughout the year including the elongated parts shortages, a surge in inflation and interest rates, and war between Russia and Ukraine. For the full year 2022, Proterra Powered and Energy revenue grew 150% compared to 2021 to $118.3 million and Proterra Transit revenue dipped slightly by (2.3)% to $191.1 million. In addition, we ended the year with a total backlog of approximately $1.6 billion.¹

While we are excited about the significant potential growth we believe our backlog has us poised for in the years ahead, we are disappointed with our 2022 gross margins, which were pressured mostly by the impact of inflation, supply chain disruptions, supplier penalties, underutilization of bus capacity, inventory and year-end accounting true-ups, and start-up costs from our new Powered 1 factory.

Over the last few years, we have invested a great deal of capital, time, and effort expanding our business from its foundational base producing electric transit buses to become a leading supplier of battery and electrification technology to commercial and industrial vehicle OEMs in the United States and Europe. In 2022, we made progress towards this goal, just as we see electric vehicle adoption expanding from buses to trucks and other commercial and industrial vehicles. With Powered 1 online and expected to ramp production in 2023, our plans to consolidate bus manufacturing in Greenville in Q2 2023, and our recent workforce restructuring announced in Q1 2023, we have laid the groundwork for a reduction in costs which we expect to help reduce our cash consumption and improve our path to potential profitability

PROTERRA POWERED & ENERGY

In Q4 2022, Proterra Powered & Energy revenue grew 141% to $31.5 million, from $13.0 million in Q4 2021, driven by strong growth in deliveries for both Proterra Powered and Proterra Energy.

Proterra Powered delivered battery systems for 302 vehicles in Q4 2022, up 117% from 139 in Q4 2021. For the full year, Proterra Powered delivered 1,229 battery systems, up 350% year-over-year, with deliveries spanning 17 different commercial and industrial vehicle manufacturers, including prototypes and production vehicles. Through the end of 2022, Proterra Powered has delivered battery systems for more than 1,600 vehicles to OEMs since 2018 (excluding more than 1,000 for Proterra Transit).

Q4 2020

Q4 2021

Q4 2022

PROTERRA POWERED

Q4 DELIVERIES

(BATTERY SYSTEMS)

Battery production (including batteries produced internally for Proterra Transit) grew 98% year-over- year to 87 MWh in Q4 2022, compared to 44 MWh in Q4 2021. For the full year 2022, we produced 342 MWh of batteries, up 81% from 189 MWh in 2021.

Complementing significant growth we are seeing in electric school bus demand spurred by industry-wide funding availability of up to $1 billion per year from the EPA's Clean Bus School Program, we are also experiencing encouraging momentum with electric trucks.

In addition, Proterra Energy deliveries of charging solutions grew 242% to 6.5 MW in Q4 2022, compared to 1.9 MW in Q4 2021, albeit below the 22.5 MW delivered in Q3 2022, which included our largest project to date: 9 MW delivered to Miami-Dade Transit. Deliveries spanned 14 different customers during Q4 2022 and included one of our megawatt-scale fleet chargers. More than 3 MW, or 52%, of deliveries were to non-transit bus customers. For the full year 2022, Proterra Energy delivered 35 MW, up 143% year-over-year.

At the end of 2022, Proterra Powered & Energy's backlog totaled approximately $1 billion.

BATTERY PRODUCTION

IN Q4

(MWh)

PROTERRA TRANSIT

Proterra Transit delivered 47 new electric transit buses in Q4 2022, down 13% year-over-year as continued shortages in wiring harnesses in particular hampered bus production output in the quarter. Deliveries in Q4 included both existing customers, such as Miami-Dade Transit and CityBus in Santa Rosa, California, as well as a new customer, University of California, San Diego. In addition, we delivered four pre-owned buses in the quarter. Altogether, revenue declined 12% to $48.5 million in Q4 2022, compared to $55.4 million in Q4 2021.

For the full year 2022, Proterra Transit delivered 199 new electric transit buses, down from 208 in 2021 due largely to wiring harness shortages.

Proterra Transit revenue declined 2% year-over year to $191.1 million.

At the end of 2022, Proterra Transit's backlog was approximately $555 million, up approximately $100 million from the end of 2021.

QUARTERLY

LETTER