BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (OTC: PTRAQ) (“Proterra” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced that the Company has received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the sale of the Company’s Proterra Transit business line to Phoenix Motor, Inc. (“Phoenix”). Proterra Transit is a leading manufacturer of zero-emission, electric transit vehicles serving the North American public transportation market.



The consummation of the transaction remains subject to certain closing conditions.

Additional Information

All court filings regarding the Chapter 11 sales process, as well as additional information about Proterra’s Chapter 11 proceedings are available at https://www.kccllc.net/proterra or by calling call 888-251-3076 for U.S./Canadian calls or 310-751-2617 for international calls.

Moelis & Company LLC is acting as the Company’s investment banker, FTI Consulting is acting as the Company’s financial advisor, and Paul Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is acting as the Company’s legal advisor.

About Proterra

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley and South Carolina. For more information, please visit www.proterra.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and other factors, including risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s Chapter 11 cases. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 17, 2023, as amended on May 1, 2023, the Company’s quarterly report for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, filed on November 6, 2023 or the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.