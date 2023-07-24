The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Proterra Inc. (“Proterra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PTRA) securities between August 2, 2022 and March 15, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Proterra investors have until September 12, 2023, to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On March 15, 2023, Proterra announced its 2022 financial results. The Company disclosed that it saw an increase in cash burn due to a decrease in gross margin and an increase in accounts receivable. As a result, the Company claimed that it was in violation of a liquidity clause in its secured convertible notes, and that it may have to qualify its audit report with a “going concern” clause.

On this news, Proterra’s stock price fell $1.35, or 53.6%, to close at $1.17 per share on March 16, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company repeatedly stated the $523 on their balance sheet meant the company had abundant liquidity and financial stability; (2) the new factory would continue to improve production efficiency and gross margins; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Proterra securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 12, 2023, to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Proterra securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

