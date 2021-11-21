ProText Mobility : Quarterly Report

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Protext Mobility, Inc. 258 South Military Trail Deerfield Beach, FL. 33442 617-504-3635 SIC 2833 QuarterlyReport For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of September 30,, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 7,388,175,006 As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 6,935,545,780 As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 4,874,316,008 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. Protext Mobility- December 2010 - present EchoMetrix- May, 2009- December, 2010 SearchHelp, Inc.- September, 2001 -May, 2009 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. 2

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Name State of incorporation Standing Protext Mobility Delaware Active Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 258 South Military Trail Deerfield Beach, FL. 33442 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: None 2) Security Information Trading symbol: TXTM Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 74371E204 Par or stated value: $0.00001 Total shares authorized: 10,000,000,000as of date: September 30, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 7,388,173,006as of date: September 30, 2021 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 7,052,000,000 as of date: September 30, 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 77 as of date: September 30, 2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): None Trading symbol: N/A Exact title and class of securities outstanding: N/A CUSIP: N/A Par or stated value: N/A 2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. 3

Total shares authorized: N/A as of date: N/A Total shares outstanding: N/A as of date: N/A Transfer Agent Name: Clear Trust, LLC Phone: 813-235-4490 Email: inbox@cleartrusttransfer.com Address: 16540 Pointe Village Dr. Suite 205 Lutz, Fl 33558 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ [Table continues on Next Page] 3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. 4

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Opening Balance Date 12/31/2019 Common: 4,574,316,008 Preferred: 3,355,126 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for Restricted or Exemption or Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Securitie shares shares Shares were share issuance Unrestricted Registration issuance, Issued (or s issued issued at a issued to (e.g. for cash as of this Type. cancellation, cancelled) ($/per discount to (entities must or debt filing. shares share) at market have individual conversion) returned to Issuance price at the with voting / -OR- treasury) time of investment Nature of issuance? control Services (Yes/No) disclosed). Provided 8/3/2020 Issuance 300,000,000 Common No Bruce Lewis Note conversion Unrestricted 4(a)1 02/11/2021 Issuance 461,330,466 Common No Union Capital, Note conversion Unrestricted 4(a)1 LLC Yakov Borenstein 02/24/2021 Issuance 468,030,000 Common No BB Winks LLC Note conversion Unrestricted 4(a)1 Craig Fisher 4/28/2021 Issuance 271,867,306 Common Yes Union Capital, Note conversion Unrestricted 4(a)1 LLC Yakov Borenstein 06/01/2021 Issuance 460,000,000 Common Yes Bruce Lewis Note Conversion Unrestricted 4(a)1 6/22/21 Issuance 12,523,985 Common Yes Gel Properties Note Conversion Unrestricted 4(a)1 LLC 6/23/21 Issuance 308,276,015 Common Yes Gel Properties Note Conversion Unrestricted 4(a)1 LLC 6/22/21 Issuance 70,000,000 Common Yes Gel Properties Note Conversion Unrestricted 4(a)1 LLC 6/22/21 Issuance 9,200,000 Common Yes Gel Properties Note Conversion Unrestricted 4(a)1 LLC 9/23/21 Issuance 145,370,766 Common Yes Lance Quartieri Note Conversion Unrestricted 4(a)1 9/20/21 Issuance 307,258,460 Common Yes Richard Grossfeld Pref A Unrestricted 4(a)1 Conversion 9/20/21 Cancellation 22,151 Pref A N/A Richard Grossfeld Conversion to N/A N/A common Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Ending Balance Ending Balance: Date 9/30/2021 Common: 7,388,175,006 Preferred: 3,332.975 Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2020, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2018 through September 30, 2020 pursuant to the tabular format above. Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes 5

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities. Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐ Date of Outstanding Principal Interest Maturity Conversion Terms (e.g. Name of Noteholder Reason for Note Balance ($) Amount Accrued Date pricing mechanism for (entities must have Issuance (e.g. Issuance at ($) determining conversion of individual with voting Loan, Services, Issuance instrument to shares) / investment control etc.) ($) disclosed). 12/30/11 $39,052 $77,000 12/30/12 lesser of (60%) of the 5day Bruce Lewis Loan VWAP or last lowest conversion price in the 120-day period prior to date of conversion (no conversion below floor of .0001) 6/25/18 $10,171 $22,000 1,760 6/25/19 Fixed price .0001 BB Winks, LLC Loan Craig Fischer Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: Financial Statements A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: ☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual) 4 : Name: John D. Patterson Title: CPA Relationship to Issuer: Accountant Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods. Balance sheet; Statement of income; Statement of cash flows; Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity) Financial notes; and Audit letter, if audited You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report"). If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the 4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills. 6

