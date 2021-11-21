ProText Mobility : Quarterly Report

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
Protext Mobility, Inc.
258 South Military Trail
Deerfield Beach, FL. 33442
617-504-3635
SIC 2833
QuarterlyReport
For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021
(the "Reporting Period")
As of September 30,, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
7,388,175,006
As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
6,935,545,780
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
4,874,316,008
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
Protext Mobility- December 2010 - present
EchoMetrix- May, 2009- December, 2010
SearchHelp, Inc.- September, 2001 -May, 2009
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
Name
State of incorporation
Standing
Protext Mobility
Delaware
Active
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
258 South Military Trail
Deerfield Beach, FL. 33442
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
None
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
TXTM
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Stock
CUSIP:
74371E204
Par or stated value:
$0.00001
Total shares authorized:
10,000,000,000as of date: September 30, 2021
Total shares outstanding:
7,388,173,006as of date: September 30, 2021
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
7,052,000,000
as of date: September 30, 2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
77
as of date: September 30, 2021
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): None
Trading symbol:
N/A
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
N/A
CUSIP:
N/A
Par or stated value:
N/A
2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
Total shares authorized:
N/A
as of date: N/A
Total shares outstanding:
N/A
as of date: N/A
Transfer Agent
Name:
Clear Trust, LLC
Phone:
813-235-4490
Email:
inbox@cleartrusttransfer.com
Address: 16540 Pointe Village Dr.
Suite 205
Lutz, Fl 33558
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
[Table continues on Next Page]
3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
Opening Balance
Date12/31/2019
Common: 4,574,316,008
Preferred: 3,355,126
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for
Restricted or
Exemption or
Transaction
type (e.g. new
Shares
Securitie
shares
shares
Shares were
share issuance
Unrestricted
Registration
issuance,
Issued (or
s
issued
issued at a
issued to
(e.g. for cash
as of this
Type.
cancellation,
cancelled)
($/per
discount to
(entities must
or debt
filing.
shares
share) at
market
have individual
conversion)
returned to
Issuance
price at the
with voting /
-OR-
treasury)
time of
investment
Nature of
issuance?
control
Services
(Yes/No)
disclosed).
Provided
8/3/2020
Issuance
300,000,000
Common
No
Bruce Lewis
Note conversion
Unrestricted
4(a)1
02/11/2021
Issuance
461,330,466
Common
No
Union Capital,
Note conversion
Unrestricted
4(a)1
LLC
Yakov Borenstein
02/24/2021
Issuance
468,030,000
Common
No
BB Winks LLC
Note conversion
Unrestricted
4(a)1
Craig Fisher
4/28/2021
Issuance
271,867,306
Common
Yes
Union Capital,
Note conversion
Unrestricted
4(a)1
LLC
Yakov Borenstein
06/01/2021
Issuance
460,000,000
Common
Yes
Bruce Lewis
Note Conversion
Unrestricted
4(a)1
6/22/21
Issuance
12,523,985
Common
Yes
Gel Properties
Note Conversion
Unrestricted
4(a)1
LLC
6/23/21
Issuance
308,276,015
Common
Yes
Gel Properties
Note Conversion
Unrestricted
4(a)1
LLC
6/22/21
Issuance
70,000,000
Common
Yes
Gel Properties
Note Conversion
Unrestricted
4(a)1
LLC
6/22/21
Issuance
9,200,000
Common
Yes
Gel Properties
Note Conversion
Unrestricted
4(a)1
LLC
9/23/21
Issuance
145,370,766
Common
Yes
Lance Quartieri
Note Conversion
Unrestricted
4(a)1
9/20/21
Issuance
307,258,460
Common
Yes
Richard Grossfeld
Pref A
Unrestricted
4(a)1
Conversion
9/20/21
Cancellation
22,151
Pref A
N/A
Richard Grossfeld
Conversion to
N/A
N/A
common
Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:
Ending Balance
Ending Balance:
Date9/30/2021
Common:7,388,175,006
Preferred:
3,332.975
Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2020, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2018 through September 30, 2020 pursuant to the tabular format above.
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐
Date of
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion Terms (e.g.
Name of Noteholder
Reason for
Note
Balance ($)
Amount
Accrued
Date
pricing mechanism for
(entities must have
Issuance (e.g.
Issuance
at
($)
determining conversion of
individual with voting
Loan, Services,
Issuance
instrument to shares)
/ investment control
etc.)
($)
disclosed).
12/30/11
$39,052
$77,000
12/30/12
lesser of (60%) of the 5day
Bruce Lewis
Loan
VWAP or last lowest
conversion price in the 120-day
period prior to date of
conversion (no conversion below
floor of .0001)
6/25/18
$10,171
$22,000
1,760
6/25/19
Fixed price .0001
BB Winks, LLC
Loan
Craig Fischer
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
Financial Statements
A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS
The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:
Name:
John D. Patterson
Title:
CPA
Relationship to Issuer:
Accountant
Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.
Balance sheet;
Statement of income;
Statement of cash flows;
Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity)
Financial notes; and
Audit letter, if audited
You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report").
If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the
4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.
