    TXTM   US74371E2046

PROTEXT MOBILITY, INC.

(TXTM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 11/19 03:57:54 pm
0.0013 USD   --.--%
ProText Mobility : Quarterly Report

11/21/2021 | 04:34pm EST
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Protext Mobility, Inc.

258 South Military Trail

Deerfield Beach, FL. 33442

617-504-3635

SIC 2833

QuarterlyReport

For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of September 30,, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

7,388,175,006

As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

6,935,545,780

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

4,874,316,008

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Protext Mobility- December 2010 - present

EchoMetrix- May, 2009- December, 2010

SearchHelp, Inc.- September, 2001 -May, 2009

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

2

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Name

State of incorporation

Standing

Protext Mobility

Delaware

Active

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

258 South Military Trail

Deerfield Beach, FL. 33442

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

None

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

TXTM

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

74371E204

Par or stated value:

$0.00001

Total shares authorized:

10,000,000,000as of date: September 30, 2021

Total shares outstanding:

7,388,173,006as of date: September 30, 2021

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

7,052,000,000

as of date: September 30, 2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

77

as of date: September 30, 2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): None

Trading symbol:

N/A

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

N/A

CUSIP:

N/A

Par or stated value:

N/A

2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

3

Total shares authorized:

N/A

as of date: N/A

Total shares outstanding:

N/A

as of date: N/A

Transfer Agent

Name:

Clear Trust, LLC

Phone:

813-235-4490

Email:

inbox@cleartrusttransfer.com

Address: 16540 Pointe Village Dr.

Suite 205

Lutz, Fl 33558

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

[Table continues on Next Page]

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

4

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date 12/31/2019

Common: 4,574,316,008

Preferred: 3,355,126

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for

Restricted or

Exemption or

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares

Securitie

shares

shares

Shares were

share issuance

Unrestricted

Registration

issuance,

Issued (or

s

issued

issued at a

issued to

(e.g. for cash

as of this

Type.

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

discount to

(entities must

or debt

filing.

shares

share) at

market

have individual

conversion)

returned to

Issuance

price at the

with voting /

-OR-

treasury)

time of

investment

Nature of

issuance?

control

Services

(Yes/No)

disclosed).

Provided

8/3/2020

Issuance

300,000,000

Common

No

Bruce Lewis

Note conversion

Unrestricted

4(a)1

02/11/2021

Issuance

461,330,466

Common

No

Union Capital,

Note conversion

Unrestricted

4(a)1

LLC

Yakov Borenstein

02/24/2021

Issuance

468,030,000

Common

No

BB Winks LLC

Note conversion

Unrestricted

4(a)1

Craig Fisher

4/28/2021

Issuance

271,867,306

Common

Yes

Union Capital,

Note conversion

Unrestricted

4(a)1

LLC

Yakov Borenstein

06/01/2021

Issuance

460,000,000

Common

Yes

Bruce Lewis

Note Conversion

Unrestricted

4(a)1

6/22/21

Issuance

12,523,985

Common

Yes

Gel Properties

Note Conversion

Unrestricted

4(a)1

LLC

6/23/21

Issuance

308,276,015

Common

Yes

Gel Properties

Note Conversion

Unrestricted

4(a)1

LLC

6/22/21

Issuance

70,000,000

Common

Yes

Gel Properties

Note Conversion

Unrestricted

4(a)1

LLC

6/22/21

Issuance

9,200,000

Common

Yes

Gel Properties

Note Conversion

Unrestricted

4(a)1

LLC

9/23/21

Issuance

145,370,766

Common

Yes

Lance Quartieri

Note Conversion

Unrestricted

4(a)1

9/20/21

Issuance

307,258,460

Common

Yes

Richard Grossfeld

Pref A

Unrestricted

4(a)1

Conversion

9/20/21

Cancellation

22,151

Pref A

N/A

Richard Grossfeld

Conversion to

N/A

N/A

common

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Ending Balance

Ending Balance:

Date 9/30/2021

Common: 7,388,175,006

Preferred:

3,332.975

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2020, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2018 through September 30, 2020 pursuant to the tabular format above.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

5

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms (e.g.

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Note

Balance ($)

Amount

Accrued

Date

pricing mechanism for

(entities must have

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

at

($)

determining conversion of

individual with voting

Loan, Services,

Issuance

instrument to shares)

/ investment control

etc.)

($)

disclosed).

12/30/11

$39,052

$77,000

12/30/12

lesser of (60%) of the 5day

Bruce Lewis

Loan

VWAP or last lowest

conversion price in the 120-day

period prior to date of

conversion (no conversion below

floor of .0001)

6/25/18

$10,171

$22,000

1,760

6/25/19

Fixed price .0001

BB Winks, LLC

Loan

Craig Fischer

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

  1. Financial Statements

A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

  1. U.S. GAAP IFRS

  2. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:

Name:

John D. Patterson

Title:

CPA

Relationship to Issuer:

Accountant

Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.

  1. Balance sheet;
  2. Statement of income;
  3. Statement of cash flows;
  4. Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity)
  5. Financial notes; and
  6. Audit letter, if audited

You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report").

If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the

4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.

6





Protext Pharma Inc. published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
