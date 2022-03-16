AD/PD 2022 Oral Presentation: Development of a Dual Aβ/tau Vaccine for the Treatment and Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease
Development of a Dual A
β/Tau Vaccine for the
Treatment and Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease
Wagner Zago
R. Barbour, A. Elmaarouf, M. Holden, L. Louie, H. Prill, M. Skov, S. Tam, C. Tourino, B.
Campbell, G. Kinney
This study was sponsored by Othair Prothena Ltd, Dublin, Ireland, a member of the Prothena Corporation plc group.
W. Zago is an employee of Prothena Biosciences Inc, South San Francisco, USA; has stock options in Prothena Corporation plc; and is an inventor on patent applications.
Incremental Innovation in Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics
From Treatment to Disease Prevention
CURRENT THERAPIES
SYMPTOMATIC
FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES IN DEVELOPMENT
2022
Cholinesterase inhibitors (e.g., donepezil)
NMDA-receptorantagonists (e.g., memantine, amantadine)
1 ST GENERATION
•
Anti-Aβ mAbs (e.g., aducanumab, lecanemab, donanemab)
DISEASE MODIFYING
NEXT GENERATION DISEASE MODIFYING
High-potency anti-A β mAbs - improved patient access, safety, & efficacy
Anti tau-MTBR mAbs - incremental efficacy
Others (synuclein, vascular and glial biology)
A, amyloid beta; mAb, monoclonal antibody
PRIMARY & SECONDARY
•
Aβ + Tau active vaccines
PREVENTION ; TREATMENT
Dual A
β/Tau Vaccine - Design and Attributes
Aβ Peptide
Desirable Attributes
Design
Desirable Output
• Single construct vaccine able to
✓
Linear peptide, cleavable linkers
✓ Optimal antigen presentation with
induce meaningful and balanced
✓
Optimal carriers, immunization
persistent immune response
tau and A
β response in older adults
schedule, adjuvant
✓ Overcomes immunodominance
and immunosenescence
Induces antibodies that clear plaques and neutralize soluble A β and tau
Validated tau and A β epitopes
Elements for Induction of mature Th-response
Antibodies bind relevant epitopes on pathogenic proteins
IgG switch and affinity maturation
•
No cytotoxic T-cell response
✓ Short epitopes
✓
No cytotoxic T-cell responses
associated with
✓ Peptides with no anticipated off-
✓
Specific antibodies
meningoencephalitis
target binding
Quantity
Dual A
β/Tau vaccines generate appropriate magnitude of immune response
✓ High, Balanced
X Unbalanced
100000
Favors Aβ Favors Tau
10000
1000
100
Abeta Tau Abeta Tau Abeta Tau Abeta Tau
Construct A Construct B Construct C Construct D
Mouse titer analysis on bleeds performed by ELISA against recombinant tau and Aβ
42
5
N=4 mice/group; mean +/- SEM
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Prothena Corporation plc published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 09:47:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
