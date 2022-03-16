Log in
    PRTA   IE00B91XRN20

PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC

(PRTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AD/PD 2022 Oral Presentation: Development of a Dual Aβ/tau Vaccine for the Treatment and Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease

03/16/2022 | 05:48am EDT
Development of a Dual Aβ/Tau Vaccine for the

Treatment and Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease

Wagner Zago

R. Barbour, A. Elmaarouf, M. Holden, L. Louie, H. Prill, M. Skov, S. Tam, C. Tourino, B.

Campbell, G. Kinney

This study was sponsored by Othair Prothena Ltd, Dublin, Ireland, a member of the Prothena Corporation plc group.

W. Zago is an employee of Prothena Biosciences Inc, South San Francisco, USA; has stock options in Prothena Corporation plc; and is an inventor on patent applications.

Incremental Innovation in Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics

From Treatment to Disease Prevention

CURRENT THERAPIES

SYMPTOMATIC

FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES IN DEVELOPMENT

2022

  • Cholinesterase inhibitors (e.g., donepezil)
  • NMDA-receptorantagonists (e.g., memantine, amantadine)

1ST GENERATION

Anti-AβmAbs (e.g., aducanumab, lecanemab, donanemab)

DISEASE MODIFYING

NEXT GENERATION DISEASE MODIFYING

  • High-potency anti-Aβ mAbs - improved patient access, safety, & efficacy
  • Anti tau-MTBRmAbs - incremental efficacy
  • Others (synuclein, vascular and glial biology)

A, amyloid beta; mAb, monoclonal antibody

PRIMARY & SECONDARY

Aβ + Tau active vaccines

PREVENTION; TREATMENT

3

Dual Aβ/Tau Vaccine - Design and Attributes

Aβ Peptide

Desirable Attributes

Design

Desirable Output

• Single construct vaccine able to

Linear peptide, cleavable linkers

Optimal antigen presentation with

induce meaningful and balanced

Optimal carriers, immunization

persistent immune response

tau and Aβ response in older adults

schedule, adjuvant

Overcomes immunodominance

and immunosenescence

  • Induces antibodies that clear plaques and neutralize soluble Aβ and tau
  • Validated tau and Aβ epitopes
  • Elements for Induction of mature Th-response
  • Antibodies bind relevant epitopes on pathogenic proteins
  • IgG switch and affinity maturation

No cytotoxic T-cell response

Short epitopes

No cytotoxic T-cell responses

associated with

Peptides with no anticipated off-

Specific antibodies

meningoencephalitis

target binding

4

Quantity

Dual Aβ/Tau vaccines generate appropriate magnitude of immune response

Titers (4X Background)

High, Balanced

X Unbalanced

100000

Favors Aβ Favors Tau

10000

1000

100

Abeta Tau Abeta Tau Abeta Tau Abeta Tau

Construct A Construct B Construct C Construct D

  • High
  • Balanced
  • Consistent

Mouse titer analysis on bleeds performed by ELISA against recombinant tau and Aβ42

5

N=4 mice/group; mean +/- SEM

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prothena Corporation plc published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 09:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 63,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -105 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 558 M 1 558 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 24,4x
Capi. / Sales 2023 16,4x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 99,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 33,33 $
Average target price 76,25 $
Spread / Average Target 129%
Managers and Directors
Gene G. Kinney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tran B. Nguyen Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Lars G. Ekman Chairman
Wagner M. Zago Head-Research
Hideki Garren Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC-32.53%1 558
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-19.68%73 127
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS5.45%70 881
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS12.47%62 878
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-21.43%41 676
BIONTECH SE-43.74%35 030