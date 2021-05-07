Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Prothena Corporation plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRTA   IE00B91XRN20

PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC

(PRTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prothena Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

05/07/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical company with a robust pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that in connection with hiring two new employees, the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors granted the individuals hired by the Company, in the aggregate, options to purchase 155,000 ordinary shares of the Company. The options have an exercise price per share equal to $27.04, which was the closing trading price on May 3, 2021, the date of the grants. The inducement awards will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the date of grants and 1/48th of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months. The options were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Employment Inducement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company’s board of directors under Rule 5635(c)(4) of The Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical company with a robust pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise with the potential to change the course of devastating rare peripheral amyloid and neurodegenerative diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena’s pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Contacts:

Media & Investors
Jennifer Zibuda, Director, Investor Relations & Communications
650-837-8535, jennifer.zibuda@prothena.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC
04:05pProthena Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
05/04Prothena to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 11th
GL
04/19PROTHENA  : Reports Favorable Results From Early Study of PRX004 in Patients Wit..
MT
04/18Prothena Presents Phase 1 Study Results of PRX004 in Oral Presentation at AAN..
GL
04/15PROTHENA  : Announces PRX004 Phase 1 Study Results Selected for Emerging Science..
AQ
04/07PROTHENA  : Corporate Overview
PU
04/07Prothena Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
04/05PROTHENA  : Names New Chief Medical Officer
MT
04/05PROTHENA  : Announces Appointment of Hideki Garren, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Of..
AQ
04/01PROTHENA  : Corporate Overview
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 87,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -56,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 042 M 1 042 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 101x
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Prothena Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 31,14 $
Last Close Price 23,66 $
Spread / Highest target 81,7%
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gene G. Kinney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tran B. Nguyen Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Lars G. Ekman Chairman
Wagner M. Zago Chief Scientific Officer
Hideki Garren Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC97.00%1 042
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.16%83 778
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.10.67%56 202
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.81%55 180
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.14%51 631
BIONTECH SE106.08%40 576