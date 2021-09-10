Prothena : Corporate Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This overview contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things: the sufficiency of our cash position to fund advancement of a broad pipeline; the continued advancement of our discovery, preclinical and clinical pipeline and expected milestones in 2021 and beyond; our goal of building a protein dysregulation platform; the treatment potential, designs, and proposed mechanisms of action of birtamimab, prasinezumab, PRX004, PRX005, and PRX012; plans for future clinical studies of birtamimab, prasinezumab, PRX004, PRX005, and PRX012; amounts we might receive under our collaborations with Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb and Novo Nordisk; the expected timing of reporting data from prior clinical studies of birtamimab and the Phase 2 clinical study of prasinezumab; potential indications and the potential superior attributes and efficacy of novel epitopes and antibodies we have identified in our programs; and our potential to advance, initiate and complete IND enabling studies for our discovery and preclinical programs. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions that may prove not to be accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 5, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. This overview is made as of September 8, 2021, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events, or changes in our expectations.