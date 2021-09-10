Prothena : Corporate Overview

This overview contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things: the sufficiency of our cash position to fund advancement of a broad pipeline; the continued advancement of our discovery, preclinical and clinical pipeline and expected milestones in 2021 and beyond; our goal of building a protein dysregulation platform; the treatment potential, designs, and proposed mechanisms of action of birtamimab, prasinezumab, PRX004, PRX005, and PRX012; plans for future clinical studies of birtamimab, prasinezumab, PRX004, PRX005, and PRX012; amounts we might receive under our collaborations with Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb and Novo Nordisk; the expected timing of reporting data from prior clinical studies of birtamimab and the Phase 2 clinical study of prasinezumab; potential indications and the potential superior attributes and efficacy of novel epitopes and antibodies we have identified in our programs; and our potential to advance, initiate and complete IND enabling studies for our discovery and preclinical programs. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions that may prove not to be accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 5, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. This overview is made as of September 8, 2021, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events, or changes in our expectations.
Specificity and High Affinity: Spare normal biology
Mechanism: Engage the right pharmacology
Prothena Today:
Translation to clinical POC
Potential Blockbuster indications
Strong corporate foundation
1
Epitope
Empirical screening
Superior and consistent efficacy in multiple preclinical models
2
Specificity
• Neoepitope
• Cryptic Epitope
• Avidity
3 Mechanism
Clearance
Neutralization
Disaggregation
Downregulation
Antagonism
3
Path for Sustainable Growth
Clinical
Protein Dysregulation
Platform
Robust and proven
discovery and development engine
Wholly-owned Phase 3 program
Two Partnered Phase 2 Programs
Five potential IND's from discovery engine
Collaboration
Strong collaborations with Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb and Novo Nordisk1
Significant potential partner payments could further add to pro forma 2Q21 cash of $543 million2
Commercial
Transition to fully-integrated commercial biotech
1In July 2021 Novo Nordisk acquired PRX004 and broader ATTR amyloidosis program and gained full worldwide rights. Prothena is eligible to receive up to $1.23 billion in total consideration.
2Includes $402.5 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of 2Q21, plus $80 million option from Bristol Myers Squibb announced in June (received in 3Q21), and $60 in upfront payment (received) from Novo Nordisk for ATTR program announced in July
4
Robust R&D Pipeline
Focused on rare peripheral amyloid and neurodegenerative diseases
Peripheral
Rare
Amyloid
Neurodegenerative
PROGRAM/TARGET
COMMERCIAL
DISCOVERY
PRE-
PHASE 1
PHASE 2
PHASE 3
NEXT MILESTONE
RIGHTS
CLINICAL
Birtamimab / AL
AFFIRM-AL (Phase 3, under SPA1 agreement with FDA)
•
Present VITAL 9mo results at
AL Amyloidosis
upcoming medical meeting
PRX004 / ATTR
Phase 1 (Complete)
•
$40 million near-term clinical
ATTR Amyloidosis
milestone
Prasinezumab / αSyn
PASADENA (Phase 2)
•
Present Part 2 of PASADENA at
Parkinson's Disease
PADOVA (Phase 2b)
upcoming medical meeting
PRX005 / Tau
• Potential $55M option payment
Alzheimer's Disease
for global rights at end of P1
PRX012 / Aβ
• IND 1Q22
Alzheimer's Disease
Undisclosed
•
IND 2022
AD in Down Syndrome
Undisclosed
•
IND
mAb
Neurodegeneration
Vaccine / Aβ + Tau
Small
•
IND 2023
Molecule
Alzheimer's Disease
TDP-43
•
IND
Vaccine
ALS
Undisclosed
1 Primary endpoint of all-cause mortality at p≤0.10 under the Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with FDA; Aβ, Abeta; AD, Alzheimer's disease; ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; mAb, monoclonal antibody
5
