Prothena : Corporate Overview

This overview contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things, the sufficiency of our cash position to fund advancement of a broad pipeline; the continued advancement of our discovery, preclinical, and clinical pipeline, and expected milestones in 2022 and beyond; our goal to continue building a biology-directed engine targeting protein dysregulation and to change the Alzheimer's disease treatment paradigm; the treatment potential, designs, proposed mechanisms of action, and potential administration of birtamimab, prasinezumab, PRX004, PRX005, PRX012, and our dual Aβ/tau vaccine; plans for future clinical studies of birtamimab, prasinezumab, PRX004, PRX005, PRX012, and our dual Aβ/tau vaccine; and the expected timing of reporting data from clinical studies of birtamimab, prasinezumab, and PRX005, and preclinical studies of PRX012 and our dual Aβ/tau vaccine. These statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions that may prove not to be accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 4, 2021, discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC, and our Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC for our fiscal year 2021. This overview is made as of February 17, 2022, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in our expectations.
Our Mission is to Make a Real Impact for Patients
We are pioneering protein dysregulation science
to advance novel medicines for diseases caused by misfolded proteins. These devastating conditions include neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases, which affect millions of people and their families worldwide.
We are Addressing Devastating Proteinopathies Affecting Millions of Patients and Families Worldwide
Neuroscience
Rare Peripheral Amyloid Diseases
Alzheimer's
Parkinson's
disease (AD)
disease (PD)
Amyloid light chain amyloidosis (AL)
Transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR)
50 million
People worldwide living with Alzheimer's disease or other
dementias1
6th
Leading cause of death in United States5
$1.1 trillion
In annual US healthcare costs by 2050 from AD and other dementias6
10 million
People living with PD worldwide2
Fastest increasing
Neurodegenerative disease6
$52 billion
In overall economic burden in the US7
60,000-120,000
Patients with Mayo Stage IV AL amyloidosis globally3
5.8 months
Median overall survival in Mayo Stage IV patients with AL amyloidosis
450,000
Estimated number of patients worldwide with wtATTR or ATTRv4
2.08 years
Median overall survival New York Heart Association class III patients
with ATTR cardiomyopathy8
Our Team has Pioneered Multiple Scientific Advances in Protein Dysregulation
Our Legacy Includes Foundational Discoveries in the Understanding of Alzheimer's
Disease
1986
1996
2012
Athena
Athena acquired
Prothena spins-out
Neurosciences
by Elan
from Elan with a wholly-owned
founded
drug discovery platform
Pioneered fundamental discoveries elucidating
the roles amyloid, gamma secretase and beta secretase play in disease1
First to show that anti-Aβ immunotherapy prevented and cleared amyloid plaques in the brains of transgenic mice2
First to demonstrate plaque clearance by an
n-terminus antibody in brains from AD patients2
Discovered biological cause of ARIA and vascular recovery following anti-Aβ immunotherapy3
Developed PRX012, best-in-classanti-Aβ product
candidate,with 10X greater binding potency vs.
aducanumab4
