Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Prothena Corporation plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRTA   IE00B91XRN20

PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC

(PRTA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:01 pm EDT
36.55 USD   -3.05%
03/31PROTHENA : Corporate Overview
PU
03/31Prothena Corporation plc Announces Christopher Henney Will Not Stand for Re-Election as Director
CI
03/28Prothena Secures US FDA Approval for Its Investigational New Drug Application of Drug Candidate for Alzheimer's Disease
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prothena : Corporate Overview

04/08/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Overview

April 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This overview contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things, the sufficiency of our cash position to fund advancement of a broad pipeline; the continued advancement of our discovery, preclinical, and clinical pipeline, and expected milestones in 2022 and beyond; our goal to continue building a biology-directed engine targeting protein dysregulation and to change the Alzheimer's disease treatment paradigm; the treatment potential, designs, proposed mechanisms of action, and potential administration of birtamimab, prasinezumab, PRX004, PRX005, PRX012, and our dual Aβ/tau vaccine; plans for future clinical studies of birtamimab, prasinezumab, PRX004, PRX005, PRX012, and our dual Aβ/tau vaccine; and the expected timing of reporting data from clinical studies of birtamimab, prasinezumab, and PRX005, and preclinical studies of PRX012 and our dual Aβ/tau vaccine. These statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions that may prove not to be accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Annual

Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 25, 2022, and discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. This overview is made as of April 8, 2022, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in our expectations.

We are pioneering protein dysregulation science

to advance novel medicines for diseases caused by misfolded proteins. These devastating conditions include neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases, which affect millions of people and their families worldwide.

Our Mission is to Make a Real Impact for Patients

We are Addressing Devastating Proteinopathies Affecting Millions of Patients and Families Worldwide

Neuroscience

Rare Peripheral Amyloid Diseases

Alzheimer's disease (AD)Parkinson's disease (PD)

50 million

10 million

People worldwide living with Alzheimer's disease or other dementias1

People living with PD worldwide2

Fastest increasing

6th

Neurodegenerative disease6

Leading cause of death in United States5

$52 billion

$1.1 trillion

In overall economic burden in the US7

In annual US healthcare costs by 2050 from AD and other dementias6

Amyloid light chain amyloidosis (AL)Transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR)

60,000-120,000

450,000

Patients with Mayo Stage IV AL amyloidosis globally3

Estimated number of patients worldwide with wtATTR or ATTRv4

5.8 months

2.08 years

Median overall survival in Mayo Stage IV patients with AL amyloidosis

Median overall survival New York Heart Association class III patients with ATTR cardiomyopathy8

1 Patterson C. World Alzheimer Report 2018, 2 Parkinson's Foundation. Understanding Parkinson's. Statistics, 3 Zhang et al, 2019; Kumar et al 2012; VITAL study; Clearview Analysis, 4 Gonzalez-Lopez et al, 2017; Mauer et al, 2016; Gagliardi et al, 2018, 5Alzheimer's Disease Fact Sheet, National Institute on Aging, NIH, 6 Dorsey, E Ray et al 2018; The Emerging Evidence of the Parkinson Pandemic; Journal of Parkinson's disease, 6 Alzheimer's Association Facts and Figures Report 2021, 7 The Economic Burden of Parkinson's Disease - The Michael J. Fox Foundation, 8 Kumar et al 2012, 8. Pinney J et al. 2013; Gonzalez-Lopez E et al. 2017

Our Team has Pioneered Multiple Scientific Advances in Protein Dysregulation

Our Legacy Includes Foundational Discoveries in the Understanding of Alzheimer's Disease

2012

Prothena spins-out from Elan with a wholly-owned drug discovery platform

Pioneered fundamental discoveries elucidating the roles amyloid, gamma secretase and beta secretase play in disease1

First to show that anti-Ab immunotherapy prevented and cleared amyloid plaques in the brains of transgenic mice2

First to demonstrate plaque clearance by an n-terminus antibody in brains from AD patients2

Discovered biological cause of ARIA and vascular recovery following anti-Ab immunotherapy3

Developed PRX012, best-in-class anti-Ab product candidate, with 10X greater binding potency vs. aducanumab4

1Games, D., Adams, D., Alessandrini, R. et al. Alzheimer-type neuropathology in transgenic mice overexpressing V717F β-amyloid precursor protein. 1995 Nature; 2 Schenk, D., Barbour, R., Dunn, W. et al. Immunization with amyloid-β attenuates Alzheimer-disease-like pathology in the PDAPP mouse. 1999 Nature; 3 Zago W, Schroeter S, Guido T, et al. Vascular alterations in PDAPP mice after anti-Aβ immunotherapy: Implications for amyloid-related imaging abnormalities. 2013 Alzheimers Dement. 4 PRX012 Induces Microglia-Mediated Clearance of Pyroglutamate-Modified and -Unmodified Aß in Alzheimer's Disease Brain Tissue presented at AAIC 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prothena Corporation plc published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 21:45:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC
03/31PROTHENA : Corporate Overview
PU
03/31Prothena Corporation plc Announces Christopher Henney Will Not Stand for Re-Election as..
CI
03/28Prothena Secures US FDA Approval for Its Investigational New Drug Application of Drug C..
MT
03/28PROTHENA : Announces FDA Clearance of IND for PRX012, a Subcutaneous Anti-Amyloid Beta Ant..
PU
03/28PROTHENA CORP PUBLIC LTD CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/28Prothena Announces FDA Clearance of IND for PRX012, a Subcutaneous Anti-Amyloid Beta An..
AQ
03/28Prothena Corporation plc Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration Clearance of IND f..
CI
03/25PROTHENA CORP PUBLIC LTD CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/21Prothena to Participate in Stifel 2022 Virtual CNS Days
AQ
03/16AD/PD 2022 POSTER : Development of C-terminal α-Synuclein Vaccine for Treatment and ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 63,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -105 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 762 M 1 762 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 27,6x
Capi. / Sales 2023 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Prothena Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 37,70 $
Average target price 75,63 $
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gene G. Kinney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tran B. Nguyen Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Lars G. Ekman Chairman
Wagner M. Zago Head-Research
Hideki Garren Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC-23.68%1 762
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS14.30%76 828
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.00%76 590
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS25.61%70 220
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-11.45%49 045
BIONTECH SE-34.40%41 013