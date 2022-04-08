Prothena : Corporate Overview

Corporate Overview

April 2022

We are pioneering protein dysregulation science to advance novel medicines for diseases caused by misfolded proteins. These devastating conditions include neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases, which affect millions of people and their families worldwide.

Our Mission is to Make a Real Impact for Patients

We are Addressing Devastating Proteinopathies Affecting Millions of Patients and Families Worldwide

Neuroscience

Rare Peripheral Amyloid Diseases

Alzheimer's disease (AD)Parkinson's disease (PD) 50 million 10 million People worldwide living with Alzheimer's disease or other dementias1 People living with PD worldwide2 Fastest increasing 6th Neurodegenerative disease6 Leading cause of death in United States5 $52 billion $1.1 trillion In overall economic burden in the US7 In annual US healthcare costs by 2050 from AD and other dementias6

Amyloid light chain amyloidosis (AL)Transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) 60,000-120,000 450,000 Patients with Mayo Stage IV AL amyloidosis globally3 Estimated number of patients worldwide with wtATTR or ATTRv4 5.8 months 2.08 years Median overall survival in Mayo Stage IV patients with AL amyloidosis Median overall survival New York Heart Association class III patients with ATTR cardiomyopathy8

Our Team has Pioneered Multiple Scientific Advances in Protein Dysregulation

Our Legacy Includes Foundational Discoveries in the Understanding of Alzheimer's Disease

2012

Prothena spins-out from Elan with a wholly-owned drug discovery platform

Pioneered fundamental discoveries elucidating the roles amyloid, gamma secretase and beta secretase play in disease1 First to show that anti-Ab immunotherapy prevented and cleared amyloid plaques in the brains of transgenic mice2 First to demonstrate plaque clearance by an n-terminus antibody in brains from AD patients2 Discovered biological cause of ARIA and vascular recovery following anti-Ab immunotherapy3 Developed PRX012, best-in-class anti-Ab product candidate, with 10X greater binding potency vs. aducanumab4

1Games, D., Adams, D., Alessandrini, R. et al. Alzheimer-type neuropathology in transgenic mice overexpressing V717F β-amyloid precursor protein. 1995 Nature; 2 Schenk, D., Barbour, R., Dunn, W. et al. Immunization with amyloid-β attenuates Alzheimer-disease-like pathology in the PDAPP mouse. 1999 Nature; 3 Zago W, Schroeter S, Guido T, et al. Vascular alterations in PDAPP mice after anti-Aβ immunotherapy: Implications for amyloid-related imaging abnormalities. 2013 Alzheimers Dement. 4 PRX012 Induces Microglia-Mediated Clearance of Pyroglutamate-Modified and -Unmodified Aß in Alzheimer's Disease Brain Tissue presented at AAIC 2021