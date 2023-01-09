Prothena : Corporate Overview

This overview contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things, the sufficiency of our cash position to fund advancement of a broad pipeline; the continued advancement of our discovery, preclinical, and clinical pipeline, and expected milestones in 2023, 2024, and beyond; our goal to continue building a biology-directed engine targeting protein dysregulation; our potential to advance, initiate, and complete IND enabling studies for our discovery and preclinical programs; the treatment potential, designs, proposed mechanisms of action, and potential administration of birtamimab, prasinezumab, NNC6019 (formerly PRX004), PRX005, PRX012, and PRX123; potential indications and attributes of epitopes and antibodies we have identified in our programs; plans for future clinical studies of birtamimab, prasinezumab, NNC6019, PRX005, PRX012, and PRX123; and the expected timing of reporting data from clinical studies of birtamimab, prasinezumab, NNC6019, PRX005, and PRX012. These statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions that may prove not to be accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 3, 2022, and discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. This overview is made as of January 9, 2023, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in our expectations.
January 2023: Our Mission Today
We are Focused on
Delivering Life-Saving
Therapies…
…for unmet medical needs caused by
diseases of protein dysregulation
We are Addressing Devastating Proteinopathies Affecting Millions of Patients and Families Worldwide
Neuroscience
Rare Peripheral Amyloid Diseases
Alzheimer'sParkinson's
disease (AD)
disease (PD)
Amyloid light chain amyloidosis (AL)
Transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR)
50 million
People worldwide living with Alzheimer's disease or other
dementias1
7th
Leading cause of death in United States5
$1 trillion
In annual US healthcare costs by 2050 from AD and other dementias7
10 million
People living with PD worldwide2
Fastest increasing
Neurodegenerative disease6
$52 billion
In overall economic burden in the US8
60,000-120,000
Patients with Mayo Stage IV AL amyloidosis globally3
5.8 months
Median overall survival in Mayo Stage IV patients with AL amyloidosis
450,000
Estimated number of patients worldwide with wtATTR or ATTRv4
2.08 years
Median overall survival New York Heart Association class III patients
with ATTR cardiomyopathy9
1 Patterson C. World Alzheimer Report 2018, 2 Parkinson's Foundation. Understanding Parkinson's. Statistics, 3 Kyle et al Mayo Clin Proc, 2019, 4 Gonzalez-Lopez et al, 2017; Mauer et al, 2016; Gagliardi et al, 2018, 52021 Alzheimer's Disease Fact Sheet, National Institute on Aging, NIH, 6 GBD 2015 Neurological Disorders Collaborator Group (2017) Global, regional, and national burden of neurological disorders during 1990-2015: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2015. Lancet Neurol 16, 877-897,7 Alzheimer's Association Facts and Figures Report 2022, 8 The Economic Burden of Parkinson's Disease - The Michael J. Fox
Foundation, 9 Kumar et al 2012, Pinney J et al. 2013; Gonzalez-Lopez E et al. 2017
Our Team has Pioneered Multiple Scientific Advances in Protein Dysregulation
Our Legacy Includes Foundational Discoveries in the Understanding of Alzheimer's
Disease
Pioneered fundamental discoveries elucidating
the roles amyloid, gamma secretase and beta secretase play in disease1
First to show that anti-Aβ immunotherapy prevented and cleared amyloid plaques in the brains of transgenic mice2
First to demonstrate plaque clearance by an
n-terminus antibody in brains from AD patients3
1986
Athena Neurosciences founded
1996
Athena acquired by Elan
2012
Prothena spins-out
from Elan with a wholly-owned drug discovery platform
Discovered biological cause of ARIA and vascular recovery following anti-Aβ immunotherapy4
Developed PRX012, best-in-classanti-Aβ product
candidate, with ~10X greater binding potency vs.
aducanumab5
1Games, D., Adams, D., Alessandrini, R. et al. Alzheimer-type neuropathology in transgenic mice overexpressing V717F β-amyloid precursor protein. 1995 Nature; 2 Schenk, D., Barbour, R., Dunn, W. et al. Immunization with amyloid-β attenuates Alzheimer-disease-like pathology in the PDAPP mouse. 1999 Nature; 3 Rinne et al, C-BiP PET assessment of change in fibrillar amyloid-β load in patients with Alzheimer's disease treated with bapineuzumab: a phase 2, double-blind,placebo-controlled, ascending -dose study, 2010, 4Zago W, Schroeter S, Guido T, et al. Vascular alterations in PDAPP mice after anti-Aβ immunotherapy: Implications for
