The directors present their annual report and audited financial statements for Prothena Corporation plc ("Prothena" or "the Company") and its subsidiary undertakings (collectively "the group") for the year ended December 31, 2023. The consolidated financial statements can be found from pages 60 to 94.

The directors have elected to prepare the Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with Section 279 of the Companies Act 2014, which provides that a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of a company and its subsidiary undertakings may be given by preparing its group financial statements in accordance with U.S. accounting standards ("US GAAP"), as defined by Section 279(1) of the Companies Act 2014, to the extent that the use of those standards in the preparation of the financial statements does not contravene any provision of Part 6 of the Companies Act 2014.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

Prothena Corporation plc ("Prothena" or the "Company") is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases.

Fueled by our deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, we are advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which our ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Our wholly-owned programs include birtamimab for the potential treatment of AL amyloidosis, and a portfolio of programs for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease including PRX012, which targets amyloid beta (Aβ), and PRX123, a novel dual Aβ-tau vaccine. Our partnered programs include prasinezumab, in collaboration with Roche for the potential treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies, and programs that target tau (BMS-986446, formerly PRX005), TDP-43, and an undisclosed target (PRX019) in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and other neurodegenerative diseases, respectively. We are also entitled to certain potential milestone payments pursuant to our share purchase agreement with Novo Nordisk pertaining to our ATTR amyloidosis business.

We were formed on September 26, 2012, under the laws of Ireland and re-registered as an Irish public limited company on October 25, 2012. Our ordinary shares began trading on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PRTA" on December 21, 2012, and currently trade on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.

BASIS OF PREPARATION

The accompanying consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Prothena Corporation plc and our subsidiary undertakings.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

You should carefully consider the risks described below, together with all of the other information included in this Directors' Report in considering our business and prospects. Set forth below and elsewhere in this report and in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") are descriptions of certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. If any of the following risks, other unknown risks, or risks that we think are immaterial occur, our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, or growth prospects could be adversely impacted, in which case, the market price of our ordinary shares could decline, and you may lose all or part of your investment in our ordinary shares. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial also may impair our business operations.

Risks Relating to Our Financial Position, Our Need for Additional Capital, and Our Business

We anticipate that we will incur losses for the foreseeable future and we may never sustain profitability.

We may not generate the cash that is necessary to finance our operations in the foreseeable future. We incurred net income (losses) of $(147.0) million, $(116.9) million and $67.0 million for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively. As of December 31, 2023, we had an accumulated deficit of $(980.0) million. We expect to continue to incur substantial losses for the foreseeable future as we:

• support the Phase 3 AFFIRM-AL clinical trial for birtamimab, the Phase 1 clinical trials for PRX012, and potential additional clinical trials for these and other programs, including PRX123;

• develop and possibly commercialize our drug candidates, including birtamimab, PRX012, and PRX123;

• undertake nonclinical development of other drug candidates and initiate clinical trials, if supported by nonclinical data;

• pursue our early stage research and seek to identify additional drug candidates; and

• potentially acquire rights from third parties to drug candidates or technologies through licenses, acquisitions, or other means.

We must generate significant revenue to achieve and maintain profitability. Even if we succeed in discovering, developing, and commercializing one or more drug candidates, we may not be able to generate sufficient revenue and we may never be able to achieve or sustain profitability.

We will require additional capital to fund our operations, and if we are unable to obtain such capital, we will be unable to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates.

As of December 31, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalents of $618.8 million. The majority of such cash is held in accounts at U.S. banking institutions that we believe are of high quality. Cash held in depository accounts may exceed the $250,000 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance limits. If such banking institutions were to fail, we could lose all or a portion of those amounts held in excess of such insurance limitations. Although we believe, based on our current business plans, that our existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to meet our obligations for at least the next twelve months, we anticipate that we will require additional capital in order to continue the research and development, and eventual commercialization, of our drug candidates. Our future capital requirements will depend on many factors that are currently unknown to us, including, without limitation:

• the timing of progress, results, and costs of our clinical trials, including the Phase 3 clinical trial for birtamimab, the Phase 2 clinical trial for prasinezumab being conducted by Roche, the Phase 2b clinical trial for prasinezumab being conducted by Roche, the Phase 2 clinical trial for NNC6019 (formerly PRX004) being conducted by Novo Nordisk, the Phase 1 clinical trial for BMS-986446 (formerly PRX005) being conducted by BMS, and the Phase 1 clinical trials for PRX012;

• the timing, initiation, progress, results, and costs of these and our other research, development, and possible commercialization activities;

• the results of our research, nonclinical studies, and clinical trials;

• the costs of manufacturing our drug candidates for clinical development as well as for future commercialization needs;

• if and when appropriate, the costs of preparing for commercialization of our drug candidates;

• the costs of preparing, filing, and prosecuting patent applications, and maintaining, enforcing, and defending intellectual property-related claims;

• our ability to establish strategic collaborations, licensing, or other arrangements;

• the timing, receipt, and amount of any capital investments, cost-sharing contributions or reimbursements, milestone payments, or royalties that we might receive under current or potential future collaborations;

• the costs to satisfy our obligations under current and potential future collaborations; and

• the timing, receipt, and amount of revenues or royalties, if any, from any approved drug candidates.

We have based our expectations relating to liquidity and capital resources on assumptions that may prove to be wrong, and we could use our available capital resources sooner than we currently expect. Because of the numerous risks and uncertainties associated with the development and commercialization of our drug candidates, we are unable to estimate the amounts of increased capital outlays and operating expenses associated with completing the development and commercialization of our current drug candidates.

In the pharmaceutical industry, the research and development process is lengthy and involves a high degree of risk and uncertainty. This process is conducted in various stages and, during each stage, there is substantial risk that drug candidates in our research and development pipeline will experience difficulties, delays or failures. This makes it difficult to estimate the total costs to complete our clinical trials and to estimate anticipated completion dates with any degree of accuracy, which raises concerns that attempts to quantify costs and provide estimates of timing may be misleading by implying a greater degree of certainty than actually exists.

In order to develop and obtain regulatory approval for our drug candidates we will need to raise substantial additional funds. We expect to raise any such additional funds through public or private equity or debt financings, collaborative agreements with corporate partners, or other arrangements. Our ability to raise additional capital, including our ability to secure new collaborations, may also be adversely impacted by global economic conditions, including any disruptions to, and volatility in, the credit and financial markets in the United States and worldwide, geopolitical turmoil, and the ongoing conflict in Israel and any potential escalation or geographic expansion of such conflict, which could heighten other risks identified in this report. We cannot assure that additional funds will be available when we need them on terms that are acceptable to us or at all. If we raise additional funds by issuing equity securities, including pursuant to our December 2021 Distribution Agreement (as may be amended from time to time, and as discussed below), substantial dilution to existing shareholders would result. If we raise additional funds by incurring debt financing, the terms of the debt may involve significant cash payment obligations as well as covenants and specific financial ratios that may restrict our ability to operate our business. We may be required to relinquish rights to our technologies or drug candidates or grant licenses on terms that are not favorable to us in order to raise additional funds through strategic alliances, joint ventures, or licensing arrangements.

If adequate funds are not available on a timely basis, we may be required to:

• terminate or delay clinical trials or other development activities for one or more of our drug candidates;

• delay arrangements for activities that may be necessary to commercialize our drug candidates;

• curtail or eliminate our drug research and development programs that are designed to identify new drug candidates; or

• cease operations.

In addition, if we do not meet our payment obligations to third parties as they come due, we may be subject to litigation claims. Even if we are successful in defending against these claims, litigation could result in substantial costs and distract management and may have unfavorable results that could further adversely impact our financial condition.

Our future success depends on our ability to retain key personnel and to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel.

We are highly dependent on key personnel, including Dr. Gene G. Kinney, our President and Chief Executive Officer. There can be no assurance that we will be able to retain Dr. Kinney or any of our key personnel. The loss of the services of Dr. Kinney or any other person on whom we are highly dependent might impede the achievement of our research, development, and commercial objectives. We do not carry "key person" insurance covering any members of our senior management.

Attracting and retaining qualified scientific and other personnel are critical to our growth and future success. Competition for qualified personnel in our industry is intense. We may not be able to attract and retain these personnel on acceptable terms given that competition. Additionally, we may not be able to integrate and motivate qualified personnel to enable them to succeed in their positions. Failure to attract, integrate, retain, and motivate qualified personnel could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and/or growth prospects.

Our collaborators, prospective collaborators, and suppliers may need assurances that our financial resources and stability on a stand-alone basis are sufficient to satisfy their requirements for doing or continuing to do business with us.

Some of our collaborators, prospective collaborators, and suppliers may need assurances that our financial resources and stability on a stand-alone basis are sufficient to satisfy their requirements for doing or continuing to do business with us. If our collaborators, prospective collaborators or suppliers are not satisfied with our financial resources and stability, it could have a material adverse effect on our ability to develop our drug candidates, enter into licenses or other agreements and on our business, financial condition or results of operations.

The agreements we entered into with Elan involve conflicts of interest and therefore may have materially disadvantageous terms to us.

We entered into certain agreements with Elan in connection with our separation from Elan, which set forth the main terms of the separation and provided a framework for our initial relationship with Elan. These agreements may have terms that are materially disadvantageous to us or are otherwise not as favorable as those that might be negotiated between unaffiliated third parties. In December 2013, Elan was acquired by Perrigo Company plc ("Perrigo"), and in February 2014 Perrigo caused Elan to sell all of its shares of Prothena in an underwritten offering. As a result of the acquisition of Elan by Perrigo and the subsequent sale of all of its shares of Prothena, Perrigo may be less willing to collaborate with us in connection with the agreements to which we and Elan are a party and other matters.

We have been, and may in the future be, adversely affected by business disruptions beyond our control, including outbreaks of epidemic, pandemic, or contagious disease, geopolitical turmoil, earthquakes or other natural disasters, and adverse weather events, including as a result of climate change.

The operational and financial impact of a business disruption beyond our control, such as a public health crisis, geopolitical turmoil, or an adverse weather event has, and could, adversely affect our business in the following ways:

• As we have seen with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, outbreaks of epidemic, pandemic, or contagious disease or other public health emergencies have historically and may in the future disrupt our operations, including clinical trials, research and nonclinical studies, the manufacture or shipment of both drug substance and finished drug product for drug candidates for preclinical testing and clinical trials, and access to stable credit and financial markets in the United States and worldwide. For example, the Phase 3 clinical trial for birtamimab and the Phase 2 clinical trial for prasinezumab conducted by Roche were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of (i) the inability or unwillingness of study participants, site investigators or other study personnel to travel to clinical trial sites or otherwise follow study protocols and (ii) the diversion of healthcare resources away from the conduct of clinical trials.

• Geographic regions where we operate may be affected by war, terrorism, or political instability, and our operations may be vulnerable to disruption, including disturbances to the credit and financial markets (in such region or worldwide), or to services generally, including healthcare services. For example, the Phase 3 clinical trial for birtamimab has clinical trial sites located globally, including in Israel and Eastern Europe, and operations at such clinical trial sites may be disrupted by ongoing conflicts and/or new conflicts, which could result in (i) the inability or unwillingness of study participants, site investigators or other study personnel to travel to such clinical trial sites or otherwise follow study protocols, (ii) the diversion of healthcare resources away from the conduct of clinical trials, or (iii) the complete or partial cessation of operations at such clinical trial sites.

• Our key research facility and a significant portion of our operations are in the San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California, which in the past has experienced severe earthquakes. If an earthquake, other natural disaster, or similar event were to occur and prevent us from using all or a significant portion of those operations or local critical infrastructure, or that otherwise disrupts our operations, it could be difficult or impossible for us to continue our business for a substantial period of time. We have disaster recovery and business continuity plans, but they may prove to be inadequate in the event of a natural disaster or similar event. We may incur substantial expenses if our disaster recovery and business continuity plans prove to be inadequate. We do not carry earthquake insurance. Furthermore, third parties upon which we are materially dependent upon, including our clinical trial sites, may be vulnerable to natural disasters or similar events.

• Climate change could have an impact on longer-term natural weather trends. Extreme weather events that are linked to rising temperatures, changing global weather patterns, sea, land and air temperatures, as well as sea levels, rain and snow could result in increased occurrence and severity of adverse weather events.

Any one or more of these force majeure events could have a material adverse effect on our liquidity, results of operations, financial condition or business, including the progress of, and timelines for, our nonclinical and clinical development programs, and may create safety challenges for our employees and safe occupancy of our job sites, financial market volatility and significant macroeconomic uncertainty in global markets. Furthermore, any governmental or business actions, or any actions taken by individuals in response to any such events (including mandatory quarantines, travel restrictions, delay in operations of the U.S. FDA and comparable foreign regulatory agency, and interruptions to healthcare services), may divert healthcare resources away from the conduct of clinical trials and development programs.

We may experience breaches or similar disruptions of our information technology systems or data.

Our business is increasingly dependent on critical, complex, and interdependent information technology systems to support business processes as well as internal and external communications. Despite the implementation of security measures, our internal computer systems, and those of our current and any future CROs and other contractors, consultants, and collaborators, have been subject to and remain vulnerable to damage from cyberattacks, "phishing" attacks, ransomware, computer viruses, unauthorized access, natural disasters, terrorism, war, and telecommunication or electrical failures. Attacks upon information technology systems are increasing in their frequency, levels of persistence, sophistication, and intensity, and are being conducted by sophisticated and organized groups and individuals with a wide range of motives and expertise. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we may also face increased cybersecurity risks due to our reliance on internet technology and the number of our employees who are working remotely, which may create additional opportunities for cybercriminals to exploit vulnerabilities. Furthermore, because the techniques used to obtain unauthorized access to or to sabotage systems change frequently and often are not recognized until launched against a target, we may be unable to anticipate these techniques or implement adequate preventative measures. We may also experience security breaches that may remain undetected for an extended period. Any breakdown, malicious intrusion, or computer virus could result in the impairment of key business processes or breach of data security, which could result in a material disruption of our development programs and cause interruptions in our business operations, whether due to a loss of our trade secrets or other intellectual property or lead to unauthorized disclosure of personal data of our employees, third parties with which we do business, clinical trial participants, or others. For example, the loss of clinical trial data from completed or future clinical trials could result in delays in our regulatory approval efforts and significantly increase our costs to recover or reproduce the data. In addition, such a breach may require notification to governmental agencies, the media, or individuals pursuant to applicable data privacy and security law and regulations. Such an event could have an adverse effect on our business, financial condition, or results of operations.

Changes in and failures to comply with U.S. and foreign privacy and data protection laws, regulations, and standards may adversely affect our business, operations, and financial performance.

We and our partners are subject to certain federal, state, and foreign data privacy and security laws and regulations. The legislative and regulatory landscape for privacy and data protection continues to evolve, and there has been an increasing focus on privacy and data protection issues, which may affect our business and may increase our compliance costs and exposure to liability. In the United States, numerous federal and state laws and regulations, including state security breach notification laws, federal and state health information privacy laws (including U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 ("HIPAA"), as amended by the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act, and regulations promulgated thereunder), and federal and state consumer protection laws (including Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act), govern the collection, use, disclosure, and protection of personal information. Each of these laws is subject to varying interpretations by courts and government agencies, creating complex compliance issues. State privacy laws in particular are evolving, with more than a dozen new state privacy laws passed in recent years, along with additional health privacy specific laws. These laws may further increase our compliance obligations, and potential legal privacy risks. For example, Washington recently passed the My Health My Data Act, which has a broader scope than HIPAA and includes a private right of action. In addition, we may obtain health information from third parties, including research institutions from which we obtain clinical trial data, that are subject to privacy and security requirements under HIPAA, as amended by the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act, and the regulations promulgated thereunder. Depending on the facts and circumstances, we could be subject to significant penalties if we obtain, use or disclose individually identifiable health information in a manner that is not authorized or permitted by HIPAA.

Compliance with these and any other applicable privacy and data security laws and regulations is a rigorous and time-intensive process, and we may be required to substantially amend existing procedures and policies or put in place additional procedures and policies to ensure compliance with privacy and data protection rules and requirements. These changes could adversely impact our business by increasing operational and compliance costs or impact business practices. Further, there is a risk that the amended policies and procedures will not be implemented correctly or that individuals within the business will not be fully compliant with the new procedures. If we fail to comply with any such laws or regulations, we may face significant litigation, government investigations, fines and penalties as well as reputational damage which could adversely affect our business, operations, financial condition and prospects. Furthermore, the laws are not consistent, and compliance in the event of a widespread data breach is costly. In addition, states are constantly adopting new laws or amending existing laws, requiring attention to frequently changing regulatory requirements. For example, the California Consumer Privacy Act (the "CCPA") went into effect January 1, 2020. The CCPA, among other things, imposes new data privacy obligations on covered companies and provides expanded privacy rights to California residents, including the right to access, delete, and opt out of certain disclosures of their information. The CCPA provides for civil penalties for violations, as well as a private right of action with statutory damages for certain data breaches, which may increase the frequency and likelihood of data breach litigation. Although the law includes limited exceptions for health-related information, including clinical trial data, such exceptions may not apply to all of our operations and processing activities. Further, the California Privacy Rights Act (the "CPRA") imposes additional data protection obligations on covered businesses, including additional consumer rights processes, limitations on data uses, audit requirements for higher risk data, and opt outs for certain uses of sensitive data. It also creates a California data protection agency authorized to issue substantive regulations and could result in increased privacy and information security enforcement. The majority of the provisions went into effect on January 1, 2023, and additional compliance investment and potential business process changes may be required. Although the CCPA currently exempts certain health-related information, including clinical trial data, the CCPA and the amendments under the CPRA may increase our compliance costs and potential liability.

Multiple states have followed California to legislate comprehensive privacy laws with data privacy rights. For example, Virginia passed the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act, which went into effect on January 1, 2023 and affords consumers similar rights to the CCPA, along with additional rights, such as the right to opt-out of processing for profiling and targeted advertising purposes. Additionally, the Colorado Privacy Act and Connecticut Personal Data Privacy and Online Monitoring Act went into effect on July 1, 2023. While these new laws generally include exemptions for HIPAA-covered and clinical trial data, they impact the overall privacy landscape. Several other states have followed suit and passed similar legislation which will go into effect in the coming years. Further, additional privacy laws that are similar in nature have been proposed in other states and at the federal level and, if passed, such laws may have potentially conflicting requirements that would make compliance challenging.

We are also or may become subject to rapidly evolving data protection laws, rules, and regulations in foreign jurisdictions. For example, in the European Union ("EU"), the EU General Data Protection Regulation (the "EU GDPR") governs the collection of, and other processing activities involving, personal data (i.e., data which identifies an individual or from which an individual is identifiable), including clinical trial data, and grants individuals various data protection rights (e.g., the right to the erasure of personal data). The EU GDPR imposes a number of obligations on companies, including inter alia: (i) accountability and transparency requirements, and enhanced requirements for obtaining valid consent; (ii) obligation to consider data protection when any new products or services are developed, and to limit the amount of personal data processed; and (iii) obligations to implement appropriate technical and organizational measures to safeguard personal data and to report certain personal data breaches to: (x) the data protection supervisory authority without undue delay (and no later than 72 hours, where feasible) after becoming aware of the personal data breach, unless the personal data breach is unlikely to result in a risk to the data subjects' rights and freedoms; and (y) affected data subjects where the personal data breach is likely to result in a high risk to their rights and freedoms. In addition, the EU GDPR prohibits the transfer of personal data from the European Economic Area ("EEA") to jurisdictions that the European Commission does not recognize as having "adequate" data protection laws unless a data transfer mechanism has been put in place or a derogation under the EU GDPR can be relied on. In July 2020, the Court of Justice of the EU limited how organizations could lawfully transfer personal data from the EEA to the United States by invalidating the EU-US Privacy Shield Framework for purposes of international transfers and imposing further restrictions on the use of standard contractual clauses ("EU SCCs") including, a requirement for companies to carry out a transfer privacy impact assessment ("TIA"), which, among other things, assesses the laws governing access to personal data in the recipient country and considers whether supplementary measures that provide privacy protections additional to those provided under the EU SCCs will need to be implemented to ensure an "essentially equivalent" level of data protection to that afforded in the EEA.