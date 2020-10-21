Log in
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC

PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC

(PRTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 


Prothena : Shares Rise 7% on Prasinezumab Study With Roche

10/21/2020 | 01:36pm EDT

By Chris Wack

Prothena Corp. PLC shares were up 7% to $11.97 after the company said that based on positive signals of efficacy consistent with disease modification in its study, it and Roche Holding AG plan to advance prasinezumab into a Phase 2b study in patients with early Parkinson's disease.

Volume for the stock was 432,000 shares at 1:10 p.m. EDT, compared to its 65-day average volume of 232,000 shares.

The company said the study would be designed to further assess the efficacy of prasinezumab by expanding upon the patient population enrolled in the study to include patients with early Parkinson's disease on stable levodopa therapy.

Prothena said prasinezumab is the first anti-alpha synuclein antibody to advance into late stage development. Prothena would earn a $60 million clinical milestone payment upon first patient dosed in this study. Further details are expected to be announced in the first half of 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target for Prothena shares to $24 from $20 a share, while maintaining its "overweight" rating on the stock.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-20 1335ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC 6.08% 11.92 Delayed Quote.-28.87%
ROCHE HOLDING AG -2.57% 299.15 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,65 M - -
Net income 2020 -98,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 449 M 449 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 693x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,46x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Prothena Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 15,33 $
Last Close Price 11,26 $
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gene G. Kinney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lars G. Ekman Chairman
Tran B. Nguyen Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Richard T. Collier Independent Director
Shane M. Cooke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC-28.87%449
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-6.82%75 913
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS53.57%60 679
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-2.01%55 881
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.63.88%39 185
BEIGENE, LTD.80.92%27 179
