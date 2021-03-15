Log in
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC

PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC

(PRTA)
03/15 11:59:27 am
24.615 USD   +6.84%
11:34aPROTHENA  : Corporate Overview
PU
11:00aPROTHENA  : Jefferies Adjusts Prothena PT to $38 From $30, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/03PROTHENA  : Corporate Overview
PU
Prothena : Corporate Overview

03/15/2021 | 11:34am EDT
Prothena Corporate Overview

March 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This overview contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things: the sufficiency of our cash position to fund advancement of a broad pipeline; the continued advancement of our discovery, preclinical and clinical pipeline and expected milestones in 2021 and beyond; our goal of building a protein dysregulation platform; the treatment potential, designs, and proposed mechanisms of action of birtamimab, prasinezumab, PRX004, PRX005, PRX012 and multi-immunogen Aβ-tau vaccine; plans for future clinical studies of birtamimab, prasinezumab, PRX004, PRX005, and PRX012; amounts we might receive under our collaborations with Roche and Bristol-Myers Squibb; the expected timing of reporting data from prior clinical studies of birtamimab, the Phase 2 clinical study of prasinezumab, and preclinical studies of PRX005; potential indications and the potential superior attributes and efficacy of novel epitopes and antibodies we have identified in our programs, including our TDP-43 and undisclosed programs; and our potential to advance, initiate and complete IND enabling studies for our discovery and preclinical programs. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions that may prove not to be accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to the effects on our business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 26, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events, or changes in our expectations.

Path for Sustainable Growth

Clinical

1Includes cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of 4Q20

3 Late-stage programs

6 Potential INDs from internal discovery engine

Collaboration

Strong collaborations with Roche and Bristol-Myers Squibb

Significant potential partner payments add to current cash of $298 million1

Commercial

Transition to fully-integrated commercial biotech

Our Proven Scientific Platform Delivering Transformational Therapeutics

Scientific Platform:

  • 1 Specificity: Spare normal biology

  • 2 Epitope: Target optimal region

  • 3 Mechanism: Engage the right pharmacology

Prothena today:

  • Translation to clinical POC

  • Blockbuster indications

  • Strong corporate foundation



Disclaimer

Prothena Corporation plc published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 15:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 87,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -56,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 921 M 921 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,5x
Capi. / Sales 2022 93,2x
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 29,57 $
Last Close Price 23,04 $
Spread / Highest target 64,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gene G. Kinney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tran B. Nguyen Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Lars G. Ekman Chairman
Wagner M. Zago Chief Scientific Officer
Richard T. Collier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC91.84%921
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.5.66%77 356
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.31%55 717
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.3.80%52 143
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.41%49 100
BEIGENE, LTD.24.50%29 468
