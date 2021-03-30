Prothena : Corporate Overview

This overview contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things: the sufficiency of our cash position to fund advancement of a broad pipeline; the continued advancement of our discovery, preclinical and clinical pipeline and expected milestones in 2021 and beyond; our goal of building a protein dysregulation platform; the treatment potential, designs, and proposed mechanisms of action of birtamimab, prasinezumab, PRX004, PRX005, PRX012 and multi-immunogenAβ-tau vaccine; plans for future clinical studies of birtamimab, prasinezumab, PRX004, PRX005, and PRX012; amounts we might receive under our collaborations with Roche and Bristol-Myers Squibb; the expected timing of reporting data from prior clinical studies of birtamimab, the Phase 2 clinical study of prasinezumab, and preclinical studies of PRX005; potential indications and the potential superior attributes and efficacy of novel epitopes and antibodies we have identified in our programs, including our TDP-43 and undisclosed programs; and our potential to advance, initiate and complete IND enabling studies for our discovery and preclinical programs. These forward- looking statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions that may prove not to be accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to the effects on our business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 26, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events, or changes in our expectations.
Path for Sustainable Growth
Protein Dysregulation
Platform
Robust and proven
discovery and development engine
1Includes cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and no debt, at end of 4Q20
Clinical
3 Late-stage programs
6 Potential INDs from internal discovery engine
Collaboration
Strong collaborations with Roche and Bristol-Myers Squibb
Significant potential partner payments add to current cash of $298 million1
Specificity and High Affinity: Spare normal biology
Mechanism: Engage the right pharmacology
Prothena Today:
Translation to clinical POC
Blockbuster indications
Strong corporate foundation
1
Epitope
Empirical screening
Superior and consistent efficacy in multiple models
2
Specificity
• Neoepitope
• Cryptic Epitope
• Avidity
3 Mechanism
Clearance
Neutralization
Disaggregation
Downregulation
Antagonism
4
Robust R&D Pipeline
Focused on rare peripheral amyloid and neurodegenerative diseases
Peripheral
Rare
Amyloid
Neurodegenerative
PROGRAM/TARGET
PARTNER
DISCOVERY
PRE-
PHASE 1
PHASE 2
PHASE 3
NEXT MILESTONE
CLINICAL
Birtamimab / AL
AFFIRM-AL (Phase 3, under SPA1 agreement with FDA)
•
P3 initiation mid-2021
AL Amyloidosis
PRX004 / ATTR
Phase 1 (Complete)
•
P2/3 initiation 4Q21
ATTR Amyloidosis
Prasinezumab / αSyn
PASADENA (Phase 2)
•
P2b PADOVA initiation 2Q21;
Parkinson's Disease
$60M at FPI2
PRX005 / Tau
• IND 3Q21; $80M U.S. opt-in3
Alzheimer's Disease
PRX012 / Aβ
• IND 1Q22
Alzheimer's Disease
Undisclosed
•
IND 2022
AD in Down Syndrome
Undisclosed
•
IND
mAb
Neurodegeneration
Vaccine / Aβ + Tau
Small
•
IND
Molecule
Alzheimer's Disease
Vaccine
TDP-43
•
IND
ALS
Undisclosed
1 Primary endpoint of all-cause mortality at p≤0.10 under the Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with FDA; 2 $60 million milestone payment at Phase 2b first patient dosed; 3 $80 million potential option payment for US rights Aβ, Abeta; AD, Alzheimer's disease; ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; mAb, monoclonal antibody
5
