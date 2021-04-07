Log in
Prothena : Corporate Overview

04/07/2021
Prothena Corporate Overview

April 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This overview contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things: the sufficiency of our cash position to fund advancement of a broad pipeline; the continued advancement of our discovery, preclinical and clinical pipeline and expected milestones in 2021 and beyond; our goal of building a protein dysregulation platform; the treatment potential, designs, and proposed mechanisms of action of birtamimab, prasinezumab, PRX004, PRX005, PRX012 and multi-immunogenAβ-tau vaccine; plans for future clinical studies of birtamimab, prasinezumab, PRX004, PRX005, and PRX012; amounts we might receive under our collaborations with Roche and Bristol-Myers Squibb; the expected timing of reporting data from prior clinical studies of birtamimab, the Phase 2 clinical study of prasinezumab, and preclinical studies of PRX005; potential indications and the potential superior attributes and efficacy of novel epitopes and antibodies we have identified in our programs, including our TDP-43 and undisclosed programs; and our potential to advance, initiate and complete IND enabling studies for our discovery and preclinical programs. These forward- looking statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions that may prove not to be accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to the effects on our business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 26, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events, or changes in our expectations.

2

Path for Sustainable Growth

Protein Dysregulation

Platform

Robust and proven

discovery and development engine

Clinical

3 Late-stage programs

6 Potential INDs from internal discovery engine

Collaboration

Strong collaborations with Roche and Bristol-Myers Squibb

Significant potential partner payments could further add to pro forma YE20 cash of $376 million1

Commercial

Transition to fully-integrated commercial biotech

1Includes $298mm of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and no debt, at end of 4Q20 plus net cash proceeds of $78mm from recent follow-on offering.

3

Our Proven Scientific Platform Delivering Transformational Therapeutics

Scientific Platform:

  1. Epitope: Target optimal region
  2. Specificity and High Affinity: Spare normal biology
  3. Mechanism: Engage the right pharmacology

Prothena Today:

  • Translation to clinical POC
  • Blockbuster indications
  • Strong corporate foundation

1

Epitope

  • Empirical screening
  • Superior and consistent efficacy in multiple models

2

Specificity

Neoepitope

Cryptic Epitope

Avidity

3 Mechanism

  • Clearance
  • Neutralization
  • Disaggregation
  • Downregulation
  • Antagonism

4

Robust R&D Pipeline

Focused on rare peripheral amyloid and neurodegenerative diseases

Peripheral

Rare

Amyloid

Neurodegenerative

PROGRAM/TARGET

PARTNER

DISCOVERY

PRE-

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

NEXT MILESTONE

CLINICAL

Birtamimab / AL

AFFIRM-AL (Phase 3, under SPA1 agreement with FDA)

P3 initiation mid-2021

AL Amyloidosis

PRX004 / ATTR

Phase 1 (Complete)

P2/3 initiation 4Q21

ATTR Amyloidosis

Prasinezumab / αSyn

PASADENA (Phase 2)

P2b PADOVA initiation 2Q21;

Parkinson's Disease

$60M at FPI2

PRX005 / Tau

• IND 3Q21; $80M U.S. opt-in3

Alzheimer's Disease

PRX012 / Aβ

• IND 1Q22

Alzheimer's Disease

Undisclosed

IND 2022

AD in Down Syndrome

Undisclosed

IND

mAb

Neurodegeneration

Vaccine / Aβ + Tau

Small

IND

Molecule

Alzheimer's Disease

Vaccine

TDP-43

IND

ALS

Undisclosed

1 Primary endpoint of all-cause mortality at p0.10 under the Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with FDA; 2 $60 million milestone payment at Phase 2b first patient dosed; 3 $80 million potential option payment for US rights Aβ, Abeta; AD, Alzheimer's disease; ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; mAb, monoclonal antibody

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prothena Corporation plc published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 21:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
