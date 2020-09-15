Prothena to Hold Investor Webcast to Discuss Results from Phase 2 PASADENA Study Presented at the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society's MDS Virtual Congress

Log in
09/15/2020 | 08:31am EDT

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a clinical-stage company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a diverse pipeline of investigational therapeutics for neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases will hold an investor webcast today at 1:30 PM ET following Roche’s Top Abstract oral presentation of the clinical results from the Phase 2 PASADENA study today at the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society's MDS Virtual Congress 2020 (MDS Congress).

Both the Top Abstract oral presentation and the poster regarding PASADENA results from the ePoster Hall at the MDS Virtual Congress can be found on the MDS Virtual Congress website and also will be posted on www.prothena.com under the Investors tab in the Events and Presentations section following the presentation. 

Prothena management will review the results presented at the MDS Virtual Congress during a live audio webcast and conference call today, September 15, at 1:30 PM ET. The webcast will be made available on the Company’s website at www.prothena.com under the Investors tab in the Events and Presentations section. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 90 days.

To access the call via dial-in, please dial (877) 887-5215 (U.S. and Canada toll free) or (315) 625-3069 (international) five minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID number 1185004. A replay of the call will be available until September 29, 2020 via dial-in at (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada toll free) or (404) 537-3406 (international), Conference ID Number 1185004.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a diverse pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena’s partnered programs include prasinezumab (PRX002/RG7935), in collaboration with Roche for the potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies, and programs that target tau, TDP-43 and an undisclosed target in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD) or other neurodegenerative diseases. Prothena’s wholly-owned programs include PRX004 for the potential treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, and programs that target Aβ (Amyloid beta) for the potential treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Media and Investor Contact:

Ellen Rose, Head of Communications
650-922-2405, ellen.rose@prothena.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
