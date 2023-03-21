Advanced search
    PRTA   IE00B91XRN20

PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC

(PRTA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-21 pm EDT
49.12 USD   +2.04%
Prothena to Participate in Stifel 2023 Virtual CNS Days
BU
Certain Ordinary Shares of Prothena Corporation plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-MAR-2023.
CI
Certain Options of Prothena Corporation plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-MAR-2023.
CI
Prothena to Participate in Stifel 2023 Virtual CNS Days

03/21/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2023 Virtual CNS Days on Tuesday March 28, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.prothena.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days following the presentation date.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena’s pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 25,2 M - -
Net income 2023 -200 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 530 M 2 530 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 100x
Capi. / Sales 2024 40,4x
Nbr of Employees 127
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC
Prothena Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 48,14 $
Average target price 84,10 $
Spread / Average Target 74,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gene G. Kinney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tran B. Nguyen Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Lars G. Ekman Chairman
Wagner M. Zago Head-Research
Hideki Garren Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC-20.10%2 530
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.23%81 031
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS3.52%76 857
BIONTECH SE-12.08%32 098
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-8.64%31 330
GENMAB A/S-14.86%23 526