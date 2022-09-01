Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Prothena Corporation plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRTA   IE00B91XRN20

PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC

(PRTA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-01 pm EDT
27.53 USD   -0.15%
04:21pProthena to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
GL
04:20pProthena to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
AQ
04:06pProthena Announces Appointment of Biotechnology Industry Leader Helen S. Kim to its Board of Directors
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prothena to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

09/01/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference on Thursday, September 8, 1x1 investor meetings will be held
  • Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, a fireside chat will be held at 5:15 PM ET
  • H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 14, a fireside chat will be held at 9:00 AM ET
  • Cantor Neurology & Psychology Conference on Thursday, October 6, 1x1 investor meetings will be held

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.prothena.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days following the presentation date.

About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena’s pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Media and Investor Contact:

Investors
Jennifer Zibuda, Director, Investor Relations & Communications
650-837-8535, jennifer.zibuda@prothena.com

Media
Michael Bachner, Senior Director, Corporate Communications
609-664-7308, michael.bachner@prothena.com


All news about PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC
04:21pProthena to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
GL
04:20pProthena to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
AQ
04:06pProthena Announces Appointment of Biotechnology Industry Leader Helen S. Kim to its Boa..
GL
04:05pProthena Announces Appointment of Biotechnology Industry Leader Helen S. Kim to its Boa..
AQ
08/16PROTHENA : Corporate Overview
PU
08/15INSIDER SELL : Prothena Corp
MT
08/08PROTHENA : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights - Form 8-..
PU
08/08PROTHENA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08PROTHENA CORP PUBLIC LTD CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
08/08Prothena Corporation plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 50,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -133 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 294 M 1 294 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 25,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023 31,7x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Prothena Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 27,57 $
Average target price 66,38 $
Spread / Average Target 141%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gene G. Kinney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tran B. Nguyen Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Lars G. Ekman Chairman
Wagner M. Zago Head-Research
Hideki Garren Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC-44.19%1 294
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.59%79 551
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS28.31%72 260
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-7.99%62 120
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-26.00%37 839
BIONTECH SE-43.89%35 150