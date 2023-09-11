Equities PRTA IE00B91XRN20
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03:44:16 2023-09-11 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|54.54 USD
|+3.70%
|-0.03%
|-9.75%
|Aug. 04
|JMP Securities Adjusts Prothena's Price Target to $83 From $82, Keeps Market Outperform Rating
|MT
|Aug. 03
|Earnings Flash (PRTA) PROTHENA CORPORATION Reports Q2 Revenue $4M, vs. Street Est of $4.52M
|MT
Transcript : Prothena Corporation plc Presents at Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2023, Sep-11-2023 02:15 PM
Today at 02:15 pm
Presenter SpeechMatthew Harrison (Analysts)Perfect. I think we'll get started with the next session. I'm Matthew H...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
Prothena Corporation plc is an Ireland-based late-stage clinical biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics for rare peripheral amyloid diseases. The Company is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a range of indications and targets to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins. The Company's pipeline includes both wholly owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases, including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and a range of other neurodegenerative diseases. Its clinical programs include birtamimab for the potential treatment of AL amyloidosis, prasinezumab for the potential treatment of Parkinson's disease, NNC6019/PRX004 for the potential treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, and PRX005 and PRX012 for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
Calendar
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
52.59USD
Average target price
93.44USD
Spread / Average Target
+77.68%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-9.88%
|2 815 M $
|+400.29%
|2 735 M $
|-9.78%
|2 697 M $
|-10.62%
|2 941 M $
|+5.48%
|3 087 M $
|+4.17%
|3 105 M $
|-11.53%
|3 154 M $
|-4.74%
|2 447 M $
|-22.18%
|2 435 M $
|-27.49%
|3 205 M $