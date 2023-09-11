Prothena Corporation plc is an Ireland-based late-stage clinical biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics for rare peripheral amyloid diseases. The Company is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a range of indications and targets to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins. The Company's pipeline includes both wholly owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases, including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and a range of other neurodegenerative diseases. Its clinical programs include birtamimab for the potential treatment of AL amyloidosis, prasinezumab for the potential treatment of Parkinson's disease, NNC6019/PRX004 for the potential treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, and PRX005 and PRX012 for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease.