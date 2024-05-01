Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) highlights its critical work with BioDapt, a company that designs, manufactures, and distributes high-performance lower limb prosthetic equipment used for action sports and other activities with similar physical demands. This is just one of the many ways Protolabs positively impacts the world through its unique, hybrid digital manufacturing model that combines its own digital factories with a network of global manufacturing partners.

BioDapt founder, Mike Schultz, also known as “Monster Mike,” is a nine-time X Games Gold Medalist and a Gold and Silver Medalist from the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games. Schultz designed and built the original prosthetic leg and foot that allowed him to compete as an amputee, and later founded BioDapt to help amputees benefit from high-performance equipment.

Protolabs has been the go-to custom parts supplier for BioDapt since its founding in 2010. Reliable, quick-turn manufacturing is extremely important to BioDapt and the elite athletes that it works with. Protolabs can manufacture and deliver prototype and production parts in as fast as one day, which can make all the difference between a gold medal or not competing at all.

BioDapt, with Protolabs’ help, has created custom prosthetic equipment for elite adaptive athletes like former collegiate lacrosse player and current U.S. Track and Field Paralympian, Noelle Lambert. After an accident, Lambert returned to the lacrosse field as an amputee and now has set her sights on the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Protolabs has partnered with BioDapt and Schultz to iterate and rapidly CNC machine high-performance custom prosthetic equipment for Lambert in support of her Paralympic pursuit.

“True to our mission, Protolabs empowers companies like BioDapt to bring new ideas to market through the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world,” said Rob Bodor, President and CEO of Protolabs. “Our advanced manufacturing solutions enable BioDapt to develop high-quality, extremely versatile components that allow amputees to participate and succeed in athletic endeavors. We are incredibly proud that our company can positively impact the world and we look forward to continuing to serve innovative organizations like BioDapt. We’re excited to continue working with amazing athletes like Monster Mike Schultz and Noelle Lambert and will be cheering Noelle on in Paris this summer.”

About Us

