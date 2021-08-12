Proto Labs : Clean—Not Dirty—Dozen Show Range of Electric Vehicles Hitting the Market

Lordstown Endurance

Another EV pickup, another startup, another delay. Lordstown Motors, a startup company that took over an old GM plant in Lordstown, Ohio, has had leadership issues (including resignations at the top), but promises the truck will start production this fall. The Endurance offers a distinct look and overall design that, according to the company's website, is geared to be smarter, safer, and more productive for work (with a towing capacity of 6,000 pounds). The truck will feature four in-hub motors that will power the truck. Hub motor systems are regular features in electric concept cars, but none of those systems has yet made it to market, according to Car and Driver. Est. price: $53,000.