  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Proto Labs, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    PRLB   US7437131094

PROTO LABS, INC.

(PRLB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Proto Labs : Clean—Not Dirty—Dozen Show Range of Electric Vehicles Hitting the Market

08/12/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
Lordstown Endurance

Another EV pickup, another startup, another delay. Lordstown Motors, a startup company that took over an old GM plant in Lordstown, Ohio, has had leadership issues (including resignations at the top), but promises the truck will start production this fall. The Endurance offers a distinct look and overall design that, according to the company's website, is geared to be smarter, safer, and more productive for work (with a towing capacity of 6,000 pounds). The truck will feature four in-hub motors that will power the truck. Hub motor systems are regular features in electric concept cars, but none of those systems has yet made it to market, according to Car and Driver. Est. price: $53,000.

Disclaimer

Proto Labs Inc. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 21:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 492 M - -
Net income 2021 34,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 96,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 69,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 265 M 2 265 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,41x
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 408
Free-Float 99,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 81,58 $
Average target price 100,67 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Managers and Directors
Robert Bodor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Way Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Development
Archie C. Black Chairman
Arthur Richard Baker Chief Technology Officer
John B. Goodman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTO LABS, INC.-46.82%2 265
ATLAS COPCO AB45.00%81 224
FANUC CORPORATION-1.93%43 423
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION8.66%38 201
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED46.29%34 176
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.13.24%32 951