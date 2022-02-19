Proto Labs : How To Improve Surface Quality of 3D Printed

It's no secret that 3D printing processes don't produce injection molding-quality surface finishes right off the printer, but there is good news. Technologies exist to help, and there are new developments all the time. As post-processing becomes less manual and more automated, the cost of 3D-printed parts will come down.

Support structure removal-or in the case of selective laser sintering (SLS) and Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), powder cake removal-is the first step to freeing printed parts from support structures needed for the build. For a quick read on how we are leveraging new technologies for support removal, check out this PolyJet case study. Once a part is freed from its printed supporting layers, there are many ways to address surface roughness depending on which material was used. In some cases, you could be better off not addressing it at all if it makes sense for your application.

SLA is a go-to 3D printing technology when surface finish quality is a priority. Why Smooth 3D-Printed Parts are in High Demand Why has smoothing become so popular? Lots of reasons. Smoothing can: Improve aesthetics

Allow for better coating and paint or dye adhesion

Aid in chemical resistance

Help lessen corrosion potential

Improve durability

Reduce porosity, sealing surfaces for easier cleaning and sterilization

Eliminate surface defects that could become weak or failure points

Minimize friction effects

Improve conductivity

Improve water resistance

Create injection molded-like surfaces on additive parts This is by no means a comprehensive list, but maybe it gives you some points of consideration when evaluating your part texture.

Measuring Surface Roughness

The most widely used measure of surface roughness is Ra, or the average roughness between a roughness profile and the mean line. Ra is the deviation from the ideal surface plane measured in microinches or micrometers. A larger Ra unit equates to a rougher surface. For example, often selective laser sintering and Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing surfaces get compared to a cube of sugar or a pair of blue jeans.

For most engineers, establishing an upper limit for surface roughness is required as it is generally not desirable for mechanical application or aesthetic reasons. Sometimes, Ra specifications are used when human factors engineering requires "grippy-ness" on a handle or touchpad, for example. For a deeper dive on surface roughness parameters, check out ISO 25178.

Smoothing FDM Parts

The fused deposition modeling (FDM) process creates uneven layers during the print. There are quite a few options: Current smoothing methods include:

Sanding

Gap-filling

Polishing

Painting

Vapor smoothing

Dipping

Epoxy coating

Metal plating

Each method has a specific effect on part tolerances, so be sure you understand any tradeoffs you might be making before initiating one of these smoothing processes.

Smoothing Stereolithography Parts

The stereolithography (SLA) process creates a much smoother surface right off the printer compared to FDM because it doesn't rely on a filament-based approach. Two common methods for smoothing SLA parts include manual sanding and media blasting. Media blasting can be done with sand, grit, or ceramic beads. Often hand-sanding or a combination of both methods is required to achieve a uniform texture, and circular sanding motions work best. To achieve a higher polish, use a high-grit sandpaper.