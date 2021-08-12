Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Proto Labs, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRLB   US7437131094

PROTO LABS, INC.

(PRLB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Proto Labs : How to Navigate Supply Challenges as Electronic and Autonomous Vehicle Development Ramps Up

08/12/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

These challenges are especially concerning for those automotive companies in the middle of unprecedented investment effortsin the EV sector. EV investments will total $330 billion between 2021 and 2025. General Motors, for instance, plans to spend $35 billion on electric and autonomous vehicles between now and 2025. So now is not a good time to run into the headwinds of supply chain issues.

What's causing these vehicular hardships? Some might blame the tariffs. Others say it's all due to the pandemic. Still others suggest that a skilled labor shortage is the cause. They're all right, but so are the people who blame hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, frozen power grids in Texas, and a fire at a semiconductor chip plant near Tokyo, never mind a massive container ship blocking the Suez Canal. All have had a negative effect on the global supply chain over the past year or so, slamming carmakers as well as any other manufacturer that depends on raw materials and purchased components-which is basically all of them.

Supply Challenges Met with Procurement Flexibility

Speaking for Protolabs, staying ahead of resin shortages has been a challenge. The same is true for metals, machine tools, and laptop computers. Lead times are increasing and inflation has become noticeable. As the New York Timesrecently reported, in the automotive industry, the 'cure for high prices is high prices.'

As a global manufacturer, however, we have a fair amount of flexibility as to how we procure materials, and have been, in the past at least, mostly successful in making sure that we have enough to meet our customer demands. That said, we're not immune to shortages and recently have encountered issues just like everyone else. Accordingly, we're trying to focus on alternatives and consultation to solve problems, which is a little easier in a digital environment than a traditional one.

Of course, supply chain disruptions are nothing new. Shortages of everything from fasteners and paint to grapes and Sony PlayStations have occurred over the past couple of decades, yet most manufacturers would agree that these are unprecedented times.

Disclaimer

Proto Labs Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 21:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PROTO LABS, INC.
05:41pPROTO LABS : Clean—Not Dirty—Dozen Show Range of Electric Vehicles H..
PU
05:41pPROTO LABS : How to Navigate Supply Challenges as Electronic and Autonomous Vehi..
PU
08/03PROTO LABS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
08/03Tranche Update on Proto Labs, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Februar..
CI
08/03PROTO LABS : Berenberg Bank Adjusts Proto Labs PT to $87 From $90 on Lower Gross..
MT
07/30PROTO LABS : Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021;..
AQ
07/29PROTO LABS : Q2 Earnings Drop, Revenue Gains
MT
07/29PROTO LABS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29PROTO LABS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
07/29PROTO LABS : Earnings Flash (PRLB) PROTO LABS Posts Q2 Revenue $123M, vs. Street..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROTO LABS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 492 M - -
Net income 2021 34,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 96,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 69,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 265 M 2 265 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,41x
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 408
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart PROTO LABS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Proto Labs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTO LABS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 81,58 $
Average target price 100,67 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Bodor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Way Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Development
Archie C. Black Chairman
Arthur Richard Baker Chief Technology Officer
John B. Goodman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTO LABS, INC.-46.82%2 265
ATLAS COPCO AB45.00%81 224
FANUC CORPORATION-1.93%43 423
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION8.66%38 201
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED46.29%34 176
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.13.24%32 951