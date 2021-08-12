Proto Labs : How to Navigate Supply Challenges as Electronic and Autonomous Vehicle Development Ramps Up

These challenges are especially concerning for those automotive companies in the middle of unprecedented investment effortsin the EV sector. EV investments will total $330 billion between 2021 and 2025. General Motors, for instance, plans to spend $35 billion on electric and autonomous vehicles between now and 2025. So now is not a good time to run into the headwinds of supply chain issues.

What's causing these vehicular hardships? Some might blame the tariffs. Others say it's all due to the pandemic. Still others suggest that a skilled labor shortage is the cause. They're all right, but so are the people who blame hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, frozen power grids in Texas, and a fire at a semiconductor chip plant near Tokyo, never mind a massive container ship blocking the Suez Canal. All have had a negative effect on the global supply chain over the past year or so, slamming carmakers as well as any other manufacturer that depends on raw materials and purchased components-which is basically all of them.

Supply Challenges Met with Procurement Flexibility

Speaking for Protolabs, staying ahead of resin shortages has been a challenge. The same is true for metals, machine tools, and laptop computers. Lead times are increasing and inflation has become noticeable. As the New York Timesrecently reported, in the automotive industry, the 'cure for high prices is high prices.'

As a global manufacturer, however, we have a fair amount of flexibility as to how we procure materials, and have been, in the past at least, mostly successful in making sure that we have enough to meet our customer demands. That said, we're not immune to shortages and recently have encountered issues just like everyone else. Accordingly, we're trying to focus on alternatives and consultation to solve problems, which is a little easier in a digital environment than a traditional one.

Of course, supply chain disruptions are nothing new. Shortages of everything from fasteners and paint to grapes and Sony PlayStations have occurred over the past couple of decades, yet most manufacturers would agree that these are unprecedented times.