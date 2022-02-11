Proto Labs : Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 - Form 8-K
02/11/2022 | 06:28am EST
Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021
Revenue of $123.6 million in the Fourth Quarter of 2021, an increase of 18% year-over-year
Record Annual Revenue of $488.1 million in 2021
MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. - February 11, 2022 - Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB), the world's leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights include:
●
Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $123.6 million, representing a 17.5 percent increase compared to revenue of $105.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
●
Hubs generated $9.9 million of revenue in the fourth quarter, representing 13.0 percent sequential growth compared to the third quarter of 2021.
●
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $11.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share.
●
Non-GAAP net income was $11.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
"We are pleased with the performance of our business in the fourth quarter, highlighted by strong growth and revenue above our expectations," said Rob Bodor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our employees around the globe worked tirelessly in a challenging environment to finish the year strong and set us up for success in 2022."
Full Year 2021 Highlights include:
●
Record annual revenue of $488.1 million in 2021, an increase of 12.4 percent over $434.4 million in 2020.
●
Protolabs served 55,330 unique product developers during the year.
●
Gross margin was 45.6 percent of revenue in 2021, compared to 50.1 percent in 2020.
●
EBITDA margin was 16.5 percent of revenue in 2021, compared to 21.7 percent in 2020.
●
Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.3 percent of revenue in 2021, compared to 24.8 percent in 2020. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
●
Net income for 2021 was $33.4 million, or $1.21 per diluted share.
●
Non-GAAP net income was $42.8 million, or $1.55 per diluted share. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
●
Cash and investments balance was $91.8 million as of December 31, 2021.
"2021 was a transformative year for Protolabs. With the acquisition of Hubs and the launch of Protolabs 2.0, we are well positioned to execute on our long-term strategy to accelerate revenue growth and expand profitability," added Rob Bodor. "We are uniquely positioned in this large and growing digital manufacturing market as the only company with industry-leading in-house digital manufacturing capabilities coupled with a premium network of manufacturing partners. We have the right strategic priorities in place to capture the opportunity ahead of us in 2022: to accelerate revenue growth, delight our customers, be the digital leader at scale, and continue to be a great place for our employees. I am excited for what we will achieve in 2022."
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The company has included non-GAAP revenue growth that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and revenue earned from our acquisition of Hubs (collectively, "non-GAAP revenue growth"). Management believes these metrics are useful in evaluating the underlying business trends and ongoing operating performance of the company.
The company has included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, and transaction costs (collectively, "Adjusted EBITDA"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's financial results.
The company has included non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, and transaction costs (collectively, "non-GAAP operating margin"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's financial results.
The company has included non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, and transaction costs (collectively, "non-GAAP net income"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's financial results.
The company has provided below reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by the company's management and board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends and provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of the company's business. Accordingly, the company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Conference Call
The company has scheduled a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and first quarter 2022 outlook today, February 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EST. To access the call in the U.S. please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least five minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EST start time. No participant code is required. A simultaneous webcast of the call and accompanying presentation will be available via the investor relations section of the Protolabs website and the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cgi7nsd7. A replay will be available for 14 days following the call on the investor relations section of the Protolabs website.
About Protolabs
Protolabs is the world's leading provider of digital manufacturing services. The e-commerce-based company offers injection molding, CNC machining, 3D printing, and sheet metal fabrication to product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. Protolabs serves customers using in-house production capabilities that bring unprecedented speed in tandem with Hubs, a Protolabs Company, which serves customers through its network of premium manufacturing partners. Together, they help companies bring new ideas to market with the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Visit protolabs.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Protolabs to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are described in the "Risk Factors" section within reports filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Protolabs' future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Protolabs cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Protolabs expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Source: Proto Labs, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact
Protolabs
Ryan Johnsrud, 612-225-4873
Manager of Investor Relations, Corporate Development and Global FP&A
ryan.johnsrud@protolabs.com
Media Contact
Protolabs
Brent Renneke, 763-479-7704
PR & Media Strategist
brent.renneke@protolabs.com
Proto Labs, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
65,929
$
127,603
Short-term marketable securities
11,580
34,088
Accounts receivable, net
80,051
57,877
Inventory
13,161
10,862
Income taxes receivable
1,321
540
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
11,450
11,032
Total current assets
183,492
242,002
Property and equipment, net
280,346
282,666
Goodwill
400,610
128,752
Other intangible assets, net
37,998
14,350
Long-term marketable securities
14,340
59,357
Operating lease assets
5,578
9,855
Finance lease assets
1,898
2,396
Other long-term assets
4,320
4,826
Total assets
$
928,582
$
744,204
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
25,364
$
18,248
Accrued compensation
13,704
11,989
Accrued liabilities and other
11,980
16,193
Current operating lease liabilities
3,298
3,272
Current finance lease liabilities
550
552
Total current liabilities
54,896
50,254
Long-term operating lease liabilities
2,245
7,586
Long-term finance lease liabilities
1,351
1,919
Long-term deferred tax liabilities
35,892
33,854
Other long-term liabilities
5,705
6,235
Shareholders' equity
828,493
644,356
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
928,582
$
744,204
Proto Labs, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
Injection Molding
$
53,905
$
52,065
$
226,117
$
217,992
CNC Machining
44,858
31,827
166,811
131,587
3D Printing
18,727
16,024
72,721
62,502
Sheet Metal
5,607
4,532
20,397
18,838
Other
485
760
2,052
3,476
Total revenue
123,582
105,208
488,098
434,395
Cost of revenue
68,170
52,580
265,407
216,568
Gross profit
55,412
52,628
222,691
217,827
Operating expenses
Marketing and sales
20,229
17,488
82,175
69,309
Research and development
10,386
11,390
44,241
36,940
General and administrative
11,747
12,759
55,933
51,742
Total operating expenses
42,362
41,637
182,349
157,991
Income from operations
13,050
10,991
40,342
59,836
Other income (expense), net
(118
)
560
(158
)
3,109
Income before income taxes
12,932
11,551
40,184
62,945
Provision for income taxes
1,022
1,972
6,812
12,078
Net income
$
11,910
$
9,579
$
33,372
$
50,867
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.43
$
0.36
$
1.21
$
1.90
Diluted
$
0.43
$
0.36
$
1.21
$
1.89
Shares used to compute net income per share:
Basic
27,555,357
26,775,279
27,617,627
26,737,425
Diluted
27,562,694
26,976,582
27,653,099
26,896,357
Proto Labs, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Operating activities
Net income
$
33,372
$
50,867
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
40,488
32,594
Stock-based compensation expense
19,095
14,673
Deferred taxes
339
7,577
Amortization of marketable securities
-
415
Realized loss on available-for-sale securities
567
-
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
(13,253
)
-
Other
275
(336
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(25,641
)
1,179
Net cash provided by operating activities
55,242
106,969
Investing activities
Purchases of property, equipment and other capital assets
(34,209
)
(47,010
)
Cash used for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(127,413
)
-
Purchases of other assets and investments
-
(3,000
)
Purchases of marketable securities
(16,159
)
(113,200
)
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
64,913
-
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
18,204
67,737
Net cash used in investing activities
(94,664
)
(95,473
)
Financing activities
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and other
5,862
7,557
Purchases of shares withheld for tax obligations
(4,225
)
(3,443
)
Repurchases of common stock
(23,279
)
(14,686
)
Principal repayments of finance lease obligations
(552
)
(154
)
Other
(4
)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(22,198
)
(10,726
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(54
)
1,608
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(61,674
)
2,378
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
127,603
125,225
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
65,929
$
127,603
Proto Labs, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income per Share
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and transaction costs
GAAP net income
$
11,910
$
9,579
$
33,372
$
50,867
Add back:
Stock-based compensation expense
3,556
4,056
19,095
14,673
Amortization expense
1,552
754
6,153
3,016
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency
215
(353
)
556
(1,373
)
Transaction costs 1
(4,705
)
427
(10,575
)
427
Total adjustments 2
618
4,884
15,229
16,743
Income tax benefits on adjustments 3
(1,150
)
(1,013
)
(5,789
)
(4,043
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
11,378
$
13,450
$
42,812
$
63,567
Non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
$
0.41
$
0.50
$
1.55
$
2.38
Diluted
$
0.41
$
0.50
$
1.55
$
2.36
Shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
27,555,357
26,775,279
27,617,627
26,737,425
Diluted
27,562,694
26,976,582
27,653,099
26,896,357
1 Transaction costs include direct costs incurred in our acquisition of Hubs, Inc. and the impact of changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations.
2 Stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and transaction costs were included in the following GAAP consolidated statement of operations categories:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cost of revenue
$
990
$
1,032
$
3,964
$
3,820
Marketing and sales
895
888
3,736
3,121
Research and development
689
675
2,833
2,441
General and administrative
(2,171
)
2,642
4,140
8,734
Total operating expenses
(587
)
4,205
10,709
14,296
Other (income) expense, net
215
(353
)
556
(1,373
)
Total adjustments
$
618
$
4,884
$
15,229
$
16,743
3 For the three-month and year-ended periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, income tax effects were calculated using the effective tax rate for the relevant jurisdictions. Our non-GAAP tax rates differ from our GAAP tax rates due primarily to the mix of activity incurred in domestic and foreign tax jurisdictions and removing effective tax rate benefits from stock-based compensation activity in the quarter.
Proto Labs, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
123,582
$
105,208
$
488,098
$
434,395
Income from operations
13,050
10,991
40,342
59,836
GAAP operating margin
10.6
%
10.4
%
8.3
%
13.8
%
Add back:
Stock-based compensation expense
3,556
4,056
19,095
14,673
Amortization expense
1,552
754
6,153
3,016
Transaction costs 1
(4,705
)
427
(10,575
)
427
Total adjustments
403
5,237
14,673
18,116
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
13,453
$
16,228
$
55,015
$
77,952
Non-GAAP operating margin
10.9
%
15.4
%
11.3
%
17.9
%
1 Transaction costs include direct costs incurred in our acquisition of Hubs, Inc. and the impact of changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations.
Proto Labs, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP net income
$
11,910
$
9,579
$
33,372
$
50,867
Amortization expense
1,552
754
6,153
3,016
Depreciation expense
8,705
7,949
34,335
29,578
Interest income, net
(23
)
(149
)
(230
)
(1,332
)
Tax expense
1,022
1,972
6,812
12,078
EBITDA
23,166
20,105
80,442
94,207
Add back:
Stock-based compensation expense
3,556
4,056
19,095
14,673
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency
215
(353
)
556
(1,373
)
Transaction costs 1
(4,705
)
427
(10,575
)
427
Total adjustments
(934
)
4,130
9,076
13,727
Adjusted EBITDA
$
22,232
$
24,235
$
89,518
$
107,934
1 Transaction costs include direct costs incurred in our acquisition of Hubs, Inc. and the impact of changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations.
Proto Labs, Inc.
Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
%
GAAP
Foreign Currency1
Hubs Acquisition2
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Change3
% Change Organic4
Revenues
United States
$
97,934
$
-
$
(5,109
)
$
92,825
$
83,201
17.7
%
11.6
%
Europe
22,140
294
(4,784
)
17,650
18,383
20.4
(4.0
)
Japan
3,508
310
-
3,818
3,624
(3.2
)
5.4
Total Revenue
$
123,582
$
604
$
(9,893
)
$
114,293
$
105,208
17.5
%
8.6
%
Year Ended
December 31, 2021
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
%
GAAP
Foreign Currency1
Hubs Acquisition2
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Change3
% Change Organic4
Revenues
United States
$
384,458
$
-
$
(17,621
)
$
366,837
$
345,708
11.2
%
6.1
%
Europe
90,399
(3,692
)
(15,726
)
70,981
74,796
20.9
(5.1
)
Japan
13,241
393
-
13,634
13,891
(4.7
)
(1.9
)
Total Revenue
$
488,098
$
(3,299
)
$
(33,347
)
$
451,452
$
434,395
12.4
%
3.9
%
1 Revenue for the three-month and year-ended periods ended December 31, 2021 has been recalculated using 2020 foreign currency exchange rates in effect during comparable periods to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
2 Revenue for the three-month and year-ended periods ended December 31, 2021 has been recalculated to exclude revenue earned from our acquisition of Hubs, Inc. to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of acquisitions.
3 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three-month and year-ended periods ended December 31, 2020 to GAAP revenue for the three-month and year-ended periods ended December 31, 2021.
4 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three-month and year-ended periods ended December 31, 2020 to non-GAAP revenue for the three-month and year-ended periods ended December 31, 2021 (as recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect during the three-month and year-ended periods ended December 31, 2020, excluding the impact of Hubs, Inc. acquisition) in order to provide a constant-currency comparison.
Proto Labs, Inc.
Product Developer Information
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020(1)
Unique product developers and engineers served
23,376
18,157
55,330
43,808
(1) The unique product developers and engineers served for the year ended December 31, 2020 has been restated to include unique product developers and engineers who purchased injection molding parts only. Historically we included only those developers who purchased injection molds in our metric.
Proto Labs Inc. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 11:27:04 UTC.