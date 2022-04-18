Proto Labs : The Current State of Supply Chains

7. How has all this affected the cost of producing products?

The disruptions add to the total cost of producing parts. Downtime is waste, pure and simple. When there is not enough supply and manufacturers wait for parts to come in, you have huge potential for inefficiency and waste. Which all leads me back to my point of why it's important to have a supply chain built around getting the right part at the right time at the right price.

8. At the time of this blog post, COVID seems to be waning somewhat. What are some of the things that you anticipate will affect supply chains in 2022 and beyond, and will any of these prove severe?

Yes, COVID is waning, but there are continued concerns about its variants. Other areas of concern are labor shortages, inflation, impacts of climate change, more government unrest, logistic issues…I'm sure I could go on. They could all prove severe, especially if we go into a recession, which appears to be a real possibility. It all affects the supply chain.

9. Why are some companies hesitant to rebalance their supply chains, given all the recent evidence that suggests it's the only way to survive in today's active economic state?

It comes down to material cost. The benefit of global sourcing is lower piece-part cost, which supports overall gross margin. However, considering the events during the past two years, companies need to examine their total cost of downtime and the impact to lost revenue.

10. What can companies do now to protect themselves from supply chain inconsistencies?

Companies should implement and execute supply chain risk management plans. Essentially this is a strategy to minimize disruptions in the event of an unforeseen disruption. To truly be protected, organizations should have multiple sources of supply-preferably more local-to shorten lead times. For organizations with larger volumes, these sources of supply should be a mix of regional and global suppliers. The plan should be built around how to ensure their manufacturing operations maintain supply in the event of any disruption.