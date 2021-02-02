Proto Labs : Welcome to Your New Digital Manufacturing Platform for Part Quoting, Analysis, and Ordering

After you've uploaded your CAD file/s, just hit CONTINUE to start configuring your part with details such as material selection, part quantity, and so on.

Manufacturing analysis. Simply stated, our manufacturing analysis provides feedback on the geometry of your CAD file to improve manufacturability. And in our new platform, manufacturing analysis has been enhanced to provide even more clarity on any design decisions. This analysis and any resulting design adjustments, in turn, can reduce manufacturing time and production costs. But hey, in some cases, your design may have no critical manufacturability issues. No required changes. Not even any suggested changes. You nailed it. But in other instances, you may need to make some tweaks. Within your quote review, you notice small green, yellow, and red icons at the bottom of your specific part quote that vary depending on the attention needed. Green? You're good to go. But if you see yellow or red advisory icons, you'll need to hit the VIEW ADVISORIES button to review the design feedback. We look at things like draft, wall thickness, hole features, and many other variables depending on the manufacturing service you're using, and highlight features that are potentially troublesome. Any recommended changes are optional, but nonetheless, still recommended to improve manufacturability. Any required changes means you'll need to update your part geometry based on the feedback and upload a new CAD file to proceed with your order. In some cases, with parts that will be injection molded for example, we may even provide a proposed revision that you can accept (or decline) to accelerate the ordering process. Still have questions on our manufacturing analysis? Don't worry, check our blog post that goes on a manufacturing analysis deep dive .

Checkout. When you're part design is optimized and any modifications addressed, and your pricing and shipping details are in order, just hit CHECKOUT NOW in the REVIEW & ORDER page. Plug in shipping (add reference number, drop ship address, export docs) and billing info (pay with CC or PO), confirm the details, and hit COMPLETE ORDER. Depending on your chosen ship date, parts can be sent out in as fast as 24 hours and in your hands soon after.

That's a quick look at how a pretty straightforward quoting and ordering process would work, but there are many other features, intricacies, and benefits found throughout the platform. Things that have been engineered to improve your entire buying experience. Next, here are a few things around organization and collaboration that we want to touch on before wrapping up.