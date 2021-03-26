Proto Labs : Calculating the Cost of 3D-Printed Parts

Which of these two CAD models would be cheaper to metal 3D print?

However, the solid cube presents a challenge because of a larger cost driver - machine time. 'Chunky' parts are difficult to direct metal laser sinter (DMLS) due to the internal stresses that build up in the part during the layer sintering process. They can be built, but the results may require multiple builds to dial in the machine parameters as well as additional post processing steps to get the final part within specification.

In this simple example, the solid cube is a better candidate for a machining operation, while the cross-linked design would be impossible to machine. With less material in the cross-linked design, the machine laser requires far less travel distance compared to the condensed cube. Eliminating laser travel distance results in a faster build. A faster build means a lower-cost part. Support structures are typically required so DMLS parts are effectively welded to the build plate and secured throughout the layering build up. The solid cube must be supported with many layers of support scaffolding to keep it welded firmly to the build plate during sintering. The cross-linked design does not require any self-supporting structures. This translates to a reduction in machine up time and elimination of labor tied to finishing steps required to remove the support structures.