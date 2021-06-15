Proto Labs : Protolabs and Breathe99 recognized as 2021 Top Supply Chain Project

Our work with Breathe99 developing the B2 mask during the COVID-19 pandemic was recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive as a 'Top Supply Chain Project' in 2021.

The Top Supply Chain Projects spotlights successful and innovative projects that deliver bottom-line value across a range of supply chain functions. The development of the B2exemplifies how supply chain solution and service providers help customers achieve supply chain excellence.

'The supply chain industry has been challenged with a host of supply chain disruptions over the last year. Yet, the winners on this list continued to re-tool and innovate,' says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. 'Whether it be moving a customer to a cloud-based solution or implementing a more sustainable shipping option, these top supply chain projects reflect the supply chain industry's strength and resilience to overcome disruptions and work better, smarter, and more efficiently in the years ahead.'

Breathe99 came to us last year as a Cool Idea Award recipientwith the goal to create a mask that can help stop the spread of COVID-19 while providing an elegant, comfortable design with high quality filtration.

We produced the rigid components of the mask, including the filter cups, faceplate substrate, and filter cap of the filter framework, using a selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printing process. SLS provided much needed flexibility, both in the resin and how the part is supported during the printing process, which was vital with the B2's complicated geometry. The quick-turn capabilities of digital manufacturing helped drive the iteration process in an accelerated timeline to get the B2 to market during the pandemic.

Breathe99's B2 would go on to be recognized by TIME Magazine as a top invention of 2020 .

