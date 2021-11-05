Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Proto Labs, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRLB   US7437131094

PROTO LABS, INC.

(PRLB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Protolabs Announces Departure of CFO John Way, Appoints Dan Schumacher Interim CFO

11/05/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB), a leading online and technology-enabled, on-demand manufacturer, today announced John Way is resigning as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to pursue an opportunity at another company. Way will continue in his role through November 30, 2021.

Dan Schumacher, Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A, has been named Interim CFO effective December 1, 2021. Schumacher has been with Protolabs for four years leading the company’s investor relations and FP&A organizations, and has reported directly to Way since he joined the company in 2017. Schumacher will continue to work closely with Way and Rob Bodor, Protolabs’ President and CEO, over the next month to ensure a smooth transition.

“I want to thank John for his leadership at Protolabs. During his tenure John built a strong financial organization that will continue to serve us well in the years to come,” said Bodor.

“It has been a great pleasure to serve as CFO of Protolabs over the past seven years,” said John Way. “I have the utmost confidence in the company and I am grateful for having had the opportunity to work with the leading digital manufacturer in the industry.”

About Protolabs
Protolabs is the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services. The e-commerce-based company offers injection molding, CNC machining, 3D printing, and sheet metal fabrication to product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. Protolabs serves customers using in-house production capabilities that bring unprecedented speed in tandem with Hubs, a Protolabs Company, which serves customers through its network of premium manufacturing partners. Together, they help companies bring new ideas to market with the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Visit protolabs.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Protolabs to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are described in the “Risk Factors” section within reports filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Protolabs’ future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Protolabs cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Protolabs expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PROTO LABS, INC.
10:08aProtolabs Announces Departure of CFO John Way and Appoints Dan Schumacher Interim CFO -..
PU
10:01aPROTO LABS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
10:01aProtolabs Announces Departure of CFO John Way, Appoints Dan Schumacher Interim CFO
BU
11/04THE VERIFICATION & VALIDATION VALLEY : Why Both are Critical in New Product Development
PU
11/03Berenberg Adjusts Price Target for Proto Labs to $59 From $65, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
11/02PROTO LABS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
10/29Benchmark Capital Downgrades Proto Labs to Hold From Buy
MT
10/28Proto Labs, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2021
CI
10/28Proto Labs Reports Lower Q3 Adjusted Earnings; Revenue Climbs
MT
10/28PROTO LABS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROTO LABS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 482 M - -
Net income 2021 24,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 83,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 70,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 760 M 1 760 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 408
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart PROTO LABS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Proto Labs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTO LABS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 63,81 $
Average target price 57,50 $
Spread / Average Target -9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Bodor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Way Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Development
Archie C. Black Chairman
Arthur Richard Baker Chief Technology Officer
John B. Goodman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTO LABS, INC.-58.40%1 760
ATLAS COPCO AB31.32%74 705
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.63%42 041
FANUC CORPORATION-9.86%38 557
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED43.58%37 417
SANDVIK AB10.03%32 340