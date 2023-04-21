Advanced search
    PRLB   US7437131094

PROTO LABS, INC.

(PRLB)
04:00:02 2023-04-20 pm EDT
28.79 USD   -0.48%
09:03aProtolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
04/04Proto Labs Receives Shareholder Proposal from James McRitchie
CI
03/30Protolabs Unveils Advanced Capabilities and Volume Pricing through Digital Network of Global Manufacturers
BU
Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

04/21/2023 | 09:03am EDT
Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 before the opening of the market on May 5, 2023. Protolabs will host a call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via the investor relations section of the Protolabs website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o8vnhfjc.

To access the live call, please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least five minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EDT start time. An audio replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Protolabs website beginning approximately two hours following the end of the conference call.

About Us

Protolabs is the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Our digital factories produce low-volume parts in days while our digital network of manufacturing partners powered by Hubs unlocks advanced capabilities and volume pricing at higher quantities. The result? One manufacturing source—from prototyping to production—for product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. See what's next at protolabs.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 503 M - -
Net income 2023 11,6 M - -
Net cash 2023 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 58,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 754 M 754 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
EV / Sales 2024 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 568
Free-Float 99,1%
Technical analysis trends PROTO LABS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 28,79 $
Average target price 38,50 $
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Bodor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan Schumacher Chief Financial Officer
Archie C. Black Chairman
Oleg Ryaboy Global Chief Technology Officer
Donald G. Krantz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTO LABS, INC.12.77%754
ATLAS COPCO AB5.69%59 483
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.74%40 959
FANUC CORPORATION17.57%33 154
SANDVIK AB19.11%27 304
FORTIVE CORPORATION3.21%23 421
