PROTO LABS, INC.

(PRLB)
01/27/2023 | 09:02am EST
28.62 USD   +1.74%
09:02aProtolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
2022Lake Street Initiates Coverage on Proto Labs at Buy With $29 Price Target
MT
2022Proto Labs Adds $50 Million to Existing Share Buyback Plan
MT
Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

01/27/2023 | 09:02am EST
Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 before the opening of the market on February 10, 2023. Protolabs will host a call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. EST on the same day. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via the investor relations section of the Protolabs website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d3nzbm3z.

To access the live call, please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least five minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EST start time. An audio replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Protolabs website beginning approximately two hours following the end of the conference call.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services. The e-commerce-based company offers injection molding, CNC machining, 3D printing, and sheet metal fabrication to product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. Protolabs serves customers using in-house production capabilities that bring unprecedented speed in tandem with Hubs, a Protolabs Company, which serves customers through its network of premium manufacturing partners. Together, they help companies bring new ideas to market with the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Visit protolabs.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 487 M - -
Net income 2022 12,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 117 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 62,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 776 M 776 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 663
Free-Float 99,3%
