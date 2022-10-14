Advanced search
    PRLB   US7437131094

PROTO LABS, INC.

(PRLB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:26 2022-10-14 am EDT
36.62 USD   +0.60%
Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

10/14/2022 | 09:02am EDT
Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 before the opening of the market on November 4, 2022. Protolabs will host a call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. EST on the same day. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via the investor relations section of the Protolabs website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gfmzxbyg.

To access the live call, please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least five minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EST start time. An audio replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Protolabs website beginning approximately two hours following the end of the conference call.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services. The e-commerce-based company offers injection molding, CNC machining, 3D printing, and sheet metal fabrication to product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. Protolabs serves customers using in-house production capabilities that bring unprecedented speed in tandem with Hubs, a Protolabs Company, which serves customers through its network of premium manufacturing partners. Together, they help companies bring new ideas to market with the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Visit protolabs.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PROTO LABS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 504 M - -
Net income 2022 26,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 117 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 45,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 001 M 1 001 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 663
Free-Float 99,3%
Technical analysis trends PROTO LABS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 36,40 $
Average target price 45,50 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Bodor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan Schumacher Chief Financial Officer
Archie C. Black Chairman
Oleg Ryaboy Global Chief Technology Officer
Donald G. Krantz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTO LABS, INC.-29.11%1 001
ATLAS COPCO AB-33.13%43 713
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-18.53%33 292
FANUC CORPORATION-17.95%25 997
FORTIVE CORPORATION-20.96%21 443
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-24.37%18 865