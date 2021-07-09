Log in
    PRLB   US7437131094

PROTO LABS, INC.

(PRLB)
  Report
Protolabs : Sets Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

07/09/2021 | 09:01am EDT
Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the Second Quarter 2021 before the opening of the market on July 29, 2021. Protolabs will host a call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via the investor relations section of the Protolabs website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ugs54z8.

To access the live call, please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least five minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EDT start time. An audio replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Protolabs website beginning approximately two hours following the end of the conference call.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the world’s leading digital manufacturing source for rapid prototyping and on-demand production. The technology-enabled company produces custom components in as fast as 1 day with automated 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding processes. Its digital approach to manufacturing enables accelerated time to market, reduces manufacturing costs, and enables supply chain agility throughout the product life cycle. Visit protolabs.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 488 M - -
Net income 2021 27,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 94,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 506 M 2 506 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,91x
EV / Sales 2022 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 2 408
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart PROTO LABS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Proto Labs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTO LABS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 90,50 $
Average target price 105,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Bodor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Way Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Development
Archie C. Black Chairman
Arthur Richard Baker Chief Technology Officer
John B. Goodman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTO LABS, INC.-41.00%2 682
ATLAS COPCO AB26.34%71 681
FANUC CORPORATION4.83%46 550
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION12.65%38 941
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.15.06%33 077
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED16.37%32 291