Protocall Technologies : Consolidated

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
Protocall Technologies Inc
912 Bobwhite Street,
Fruitland, Idaho 83619
208-452-6972
protocalltech.com
protocalltechinfo@gmail.com
SIC - 6552
Quarterly Report
For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022
As of Aug 15, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,509,228,968.
As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,509,228,968.
As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,509, 228,968.
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control5 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
5 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
Current Name: Protocall Technologies Incorporated
Prior Name: Quality Exchange Inc., changed name to Protocall Technologies Inc on July 22, 2004.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
Protocall Technologies Incorporated domesticated into Wyoming on June 13, 2019 and is active.
Protocall Technologies Incorporated was formerly incorporated in Nevada and filed a Nevada Certificate of Dissolution effective June 29, 2019:
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
N/A
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
Pursuant to directions of Nevada Court Order dated February 6, 2019, PCLI anticipates up to $5,000,000.00 of recapitalization by conversion of debt incurred acquiring assets into common stock at par value of $0.001 per common share. In addition to the Convertible Notes detailed in 3) B, PCLI has agreed to extend the time for completion of the acquisition of assets in the anticipated recapitalization during 2022 to allow time for Payette County to issue individual tax parcel numbers on the real property being acquired and appraisals. Each acquisition will be documented with independent third-party appraisals. To accommodate the $5,000,000 of equity recapitalization, on November 11, 2021, PCLI filed Articles of Amendment with the Wyoming Secretary of State (Amendment ID: 2021-003483997), wherein it issued a CERTIFICATE OF DESIGNATION of SERIES B PREFERRED STOCK authorizing issuance of five million shares of Series B Preferred Stock. Each share of Series B Preferred Stock will be issued for $1.00 (1000 times par value of $0.001) and is convertible into 1,000 common shares. Valuation of real property acquired will be by independent third- party appraisers. Payment for individual properties will be accomplished with various combinations of common stock, assumption of debt, cash, notes payable, and issuance of Series B Preferred Stock for the balance of equity.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
N/A
Security Information
Trading symbol:
PCLI
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common
CUSIP:
74372C 108
Par or stated value:
.001
Total shares authorized:
2,000,000,000as of date: 08/15/2022
Total shares outstanding:
1,509,228,968as of date: 08/15/2022
Number of shares in the Public Float6:
1,445,618,944as of date: 08/15/2022
Total number of shareholders of record:
197
as of date: 08/15/2022
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): N/A
Trading symbol:
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
CUSIP:
Par or stated value:
Total shares authorized:
as of date:
Total shares outstanding:
as of date:
Transfer Agent
Name:
Pacific Stock Transfer Company
Phone:
800-785-7782
Email:
luke@pacificstocktransfer.com
Address: 6725 via Austi Parkway, #300,
Las Vegas, NV 89119,
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?7 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☒
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors, and control persons.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
Date12/31/2020
Common:
1,509,228,968
Preferred: 1
Shares Outstanding
on Date of This
Report:
Ending Balance:
Ending
Balance
Date06/30/2022
Common:1,509,228,968
Preferred: 1
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐
Date of Note
Outstandin
Principal
Interest
Maturity Date
Conversion Terms
Name of Noteholder
Reason for
Issuance
g Balance
Amount
Accrued
(e.g., pricing
(entities must have
Issuance (e.g.,
($)
at
($)
mechanism for
individual with voting /
Loan, Services,
Issuance
determining
investment control
etc.)
($)
conversion of
disclosed).
instrument to shares)
6/7/2019
15600
15000
600
12/31/2021
Par value 0.001
Austin Homes LLC,
Loan
Paul Knudson
6/7/2019
46800
45000
1800
12/31/2021
Par value 0.001
Austin Homes LLC
Loan
Paul Knudson
6/10/2019
3120
3000
120
12/31/2021
Par value 0.001
T&L Transport LLC
Loan
Paul Knudson
6/11/2019
14040
13500
540
12/31/2021
Par value 0.001
Infinity 3 LLC Mary
Loan
A Veatch
6/11/2019
26000
25000
1000
12/31/2021
Par value 0.001
Austin Homes LLC
Loan
Paul Knudson
6/11/2019
3120
3000
120
12/31/2021
Par value 0.001
T&L Transport LLC
Loan
Paul Knudson
6/11/2019
14560
14000
560
12/31/2021
Par value 0.001
T&L Transport LLC
Loan
Paul Knudson
6/21/2019
42640
41000
1640
12/31/2021
Par value 0.001
T&L Transport LLC
Loan
Paul Knudson
6/27/2019
62400
60000
2400
12/31/2021
Par value 0.001
T&L Transport LLC
Loan
Paul Knudson
7/1/2019
37440
36000
1440
12/31/2021
Par value 0.001
T&L Transport LLC
Loan
Paul Knudson
3/6/2020
520
500
20
12/31/2021
Par value 0.001
Paul Knudson
Loan
3/6/2020
2080
2000
80
12/31/2021
Par value 0.001
Paul Knudson
Loan
4/13/2020
104
100
4
12/31/2021
Par value 0.001
T&L Transport LLC
Loan
Paul Knudson
5/19/2020
260
250
10
12/31/2021
Par value 0.001
The Pines
Loan
Townhomes LLC
Paul Knudson
11/7/2020
624
600
24
12/31/2021
Par value 0.001
Austin Homes LLC
Loan
Paul Knudson
