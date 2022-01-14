Log in
    PKTX   US7437221002

PROTOKINETIX, INCORPORATED

(PKTX)
ProtoKinetix Announces Annual General Stockholder Meeting Will Be Held Virtually Only

01/14/2022 | 12:16pm EST
ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (www.protokinetix.com) (the "Company" or "ProtoKinetix") (OTCQB: PKTX), a clinical-stage biomedical company, today announced that it will hold its Annual General Meeting of the Stockholders of the Company (“AGM”) virtually with no option to attend the AGM in person due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

As set forth in the Company’s definitive proxy materials as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 30, 2021, the AGM will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, via webcast at: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PKTX2022.

If you have not received your proxy package, please contact the Company directly:

Clarence E. Smith
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 740-434-5041
Email: csmith@protokinetix.com

About ProtoKinetix, Incorporated

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Refer to our risk factors set forth in our reports filed on Edgar. ProtoKinetix disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made here.

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States.


© Business Wire 2022
