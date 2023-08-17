Proton Capital Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was CAD 0.026274 million compared to CAD 0.005225 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 0.069109 million compared to CAD 0.446744 million a year ago.
For the six months, revenue was CAD 0.052712 million compared to CAD 0.005995 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 0.153372 million compared to CAD 0.535085 million a year ago.
Proton Capital Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:21 pm
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023