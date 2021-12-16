Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPS   GB00B140Y116

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Proton Motor Power : `s cleantech competence at the “e-World 2022” joint stand of Bayern Innovativ

12/16/2021 | 05:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Clean hydrogen fuel cell technologies play a key role in the environmentally friendly transition of international industry as part of the "Fit-for-55" package. The need to reduce CO2 emissions in the electricity generation, mobility and thermal energy markets by 2030 opens the way for green transition. The E-world Energy & Water is the industry meeting point of the European energy industry in the transformation process. Proton Motor presents itself as a co-exhibitor at the joint stand (number 117/Hall 4) of the Bayern Innovativ Gesellschaft für Innovation und Wissenstransfer with new zero-emission solutions for the off-grid power supply.

The high-tech company recently delivered its latest climate-friendly H2 fuel cell power plant innovation HyShelter 240. In addition, the current funding program of Bayern Innovativ includes the mobility project Ma-Hy-Hy (Marine-Hydrogen-Hybrid). It is launched in collaboration with Torqeedo GmbH for the development of a marine high-voltage hybrid propulsion system with battery and hydrogen fuel cell.

Caption: The HyShelter 240 with three PM Frame systems can be used as a containerized hydrogen fuel cell power plant for the uninterruptible emergency power supply of data centers, municipal utilities, hospitals and other critical public facilities up to the off-grid charging infrastructure for battery-electric vehicles.

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 10:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
05:49aPROTON MOTOR POWER : `s cleantech competence at the “e-World 2022” joint stand..
PU
05:29aPROTON MOTOR POWER : With cleantech competence at the “e-World 2022” joint sta..
PU
12/09HYDROGEN HYPE OR SOLUTION : Proton Motor is guest speaker at German-Czech Chamber of Forei..
PU
12/01PROTON MOTOR WELCOMES REVIVE PROJECT : First in-person meeting since 2019!
PU
11/29HYDROGEN MOBILITY IN LIVESTREAM : Commercial vehicle industry benefits from fuel cells
PU
11/26PROTON MOTOR POWER : says “thank you” to the HyShelter project team led by Dip..
PU
11/23PRODUCT INNOVATION FOR MOBILE HYDROG : Proton Motor delivers self-sufficient fuel cell pow..
PU
11/23PROTON MOTOR DELIVERS PRODUCT INNOVA : New self-sufficient fuel cell power plant “Hy..
PU
11/19PROTON MOTOR POWER : We are “Enlit” – Proton Motor at Europe's largest e..
PU
11/16PROTON MOTOR`S MARITIME UPDATE : New project with “Torqeedo” as leader in elec..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,89 M 2,52 M 2,52 M
Net income 2020 -403 M -536 M -536 M
Net Debt 2020 77,6 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,23x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 259 M 343 M 345 M
EV / Sales 2019 285x
EV / Sales 2020 312x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Proton Motor Power Systems Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Faiz Francois Nahab Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roman Kotlarzewski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helmut Gierse Chairman
Sebastian Goldner Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Manfred Limbrunner Director & Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC-52.14%343
KEYENCE CORPORATION24.55%153 954
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE39.48%103 052
NIDEC CORPORATION4.55%69 701
EATON CORPORATION PLC37.21%67 467
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.13.66%55 165