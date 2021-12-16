Proton Motor Power : `s cleantech competence at the “e-World 2022” joint stand of Bayern Innovativ

Clean hydrogen fuel cell technologies play a key role in the environmentally friendly transition of international industry as part of the "Fit-for-55" package. The need to reduce CO2 emissions in the electricity generation, mobility and thermal energy markets by 2030 opens the way for green transition. The E-world Energy & Water is the industry meeting point of the European energy industry in the transformation process. Proton Motor presents itself as a co-exhibitor at the joint stand (number 117/Hall 4) of the Bayern Innovativ Gesellschaft für Innovation und Wissenstransfer with new zero-emission solutions for the off-grid power supply.

The high-tech company recently delivered its latest climate-friendly H2 fuel cell power plant innovation HyShelter 240. In addition, the current funding program of Bayern Innovativ includes the mobility project Ma-Hy-Hy (Marine-Hydrogen-Hybrid). It is launched in collaboration with Torqeedo GmbH for the development of a marine high-voltage hybrid propulsion system with battery and hydrogen fuel cell.

Caption: The HyShelter 240 with three PM Frame systems can be used as a containerized hydrogen fuel cell power plant for the uninterruptible emergency power supply of data centers, municipal utilities, hospitals and other critical public facilities up to the off-grid charging infrastructure for battery-electric vehicles.