André Beukers, CEO of E-Trucks Europe: “We are very pleased to continue our co-operation with Proton Motor.”

In the context of the new follow-up order from https://e-truckseurope.com - following the kick-off order from January 2020 - for seven HyRange® hydrogen fuel cell systems for use in garbage collection vehicles E-Trucks CEO André Beukers stated: 'After the initial deployment of five Proton Motor HyRange® units, we are very pleased to continue our co-operation with Proton Motor and be able to offer our customers fully hydrogen-electric refuse collection trucks which can be used 24 hours a day whilst remaining emission free and silent.' The vehicles already equipped with the HyRange® solution are now in use in the Dutch cities of Groningen, Best, Breda, Eindhoven and Helmond, for example.

Caption: The HyRange® system for range extension from Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH.