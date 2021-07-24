Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPS   GB00B140Y116

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

André Beukers, CEO of E-Trucks Europe: “We are very pleased to continue our co-operation with Proton Motor.”

07/24/2021 | 12:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the context of the new follow-up order from https://e-truckseurope.com - following the kick-off order from January 2020 - for seven HyRange® hydrogen fuel cell systems for use in garbage collection vehicles E-Trucks CEO André Beukers stated: 'After the initial deployment of five Proton Motor HyRange® units, we are very pleased to continue our co-operation with Proton Motor and be able to offer our customers fully hydrogen-electric refuse collection trucks which can be used 24 hours a day whilst remaining emission free and silent.' The vehicles already equipped with the HyRange® solution are now in use in the Dutch cities of Groningen, Best, Breda, Eindhoven and Helmond, for example.

Caption: The HyRange® system for range extension from Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH.

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 04:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
12:58aANDRÉ BEUKERS, CEO OF E-TRUCKS EUROP : “We are very pleased to continue ou..
PU
07/15PROTON MOTOR POWER : CEO Dr. Faiz Nahab supports GKN in using hydrogen for energ..
PU
07/14PROTON MOTOR POWER : 5th follow-up order from GKN for PM Module S8_Total of 17 o..
PU
07/13Proton Motor Power Systems plc Receives Fifth Order from GKN Powder Metallurg..
CI
07/08COMPANY VISIT OF MINISTER AIWANGER : “Proton Motor is an important player ..
PU
06/22PROTON MOTOR POWER : to Provide Fuel Cell Systems for Electra's Electric Truck P..
MT
06/22Proton Motor Power Systems plc Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Electra..
CI
06/15PROTON MOTOR POWER : Annual Report 2020 of Proton Motor`s parent company announc..
PU
06/11PROTON MOTOR POWER : Annual Report of Proton Motor Power Systems PLC 2020
PU
06/10Proton Motor Power Systems Plc Agrees to Increase its Existing Loan Facility ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14,0 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 75,5 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 364 M 501 M 500 M
EV / Sales 2021 31,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,95x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Proton Motor Power Systems Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 47,00 GBX
Average target price 201,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 328%
Managers and Directors
Faiz Francois Nahab Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roman Kotlarzewski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helmut Gierse Chairman
Sebastian Goldner Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Manfred Limbrunner Director & Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC-32.86%547
KEYENCE CORPORATION-3.57%121 721
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE18.50%90 461
NIDEC CORPORATION0.15%68 329
EATON CORPORATION PLC29.89%58 456
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.21.24%57 571