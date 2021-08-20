Currently ordered 25 times from GKN Hydrogen: Strong demand for PM Module S8

The newly founded GKN Hydrogen business unit www.gknhydrogen.com of the international engineering and aerospace group GKN has subsequently ordered eight additional PM Modules S8 for self-sufficient energy and heat supply. This brings the current number of orders to 25, with further orders expected.
GKN integrates the Proton Motor fuel cell into the so-called HY2 Energy System. Its climate-neutral technology provides clean, green electricity and heat for the residential, industrial and transport sectors. According to the company, the possibilities are endless, whether in micro-grids, for emergency power systems or energy conversion plants.
Caption: Graphic of the HY2 Energy System based on innovative metal hydride technology, in which hydrogen is used as a means of storing energy from renewable resources._(c) GKN Hydrogen
