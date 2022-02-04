Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPS   GB00BP83GZ24

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Driven by Hydrogen: Clean HyRange® fuel cell system for sustainable transport solutions

02/04/2022 | 07:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REVIVE stands for "Refuse Vehicle Innovation and Validation in Europe". The project did run for 4 years, from the beginning of 2018 until the end of 2021. Proton Motor was a proud and valued partner of the EU funded project and has been successfully providing E-Trucks Europe H2 with the emission-free and clean hydrogen fuel cell system HyRange® for range extension.

REVIVE is targeting the development of fuel cell refuse trucks by integrating fuel cell powertrains into 15 vehicles and deploying them across 8 sites in Europe: Amsterdam, Breda, Groningen, Noordenveld and Helmond (the Netherlands), Antwerp (Belgium), Bolzano and Merano (in South Tyrol, Italy) and Gothenburg (Sweden).

Caption: After successive delivery of the REVIVE vehicles, as here to the city of Groningen, E-Trucks Europe is working as a current Proton Motor customer on further orders for sustainable transport solutions.

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 12:45:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
07:46aDRIVEN BY HYDROGEN : Clean HyRange® fuel cell system for sustainable transport solutions
PU
02/02PROTON MOTOR POWER : Green transformation in housing with the Proton Motor competence port..
PU
02/02PROTON MOTOR POWER : Green transformation in housing with the Proton Motor competence port..
PU
02/02GREEN TRANSFORMATION IN HOUSING : Proton Motors competence portfolio for electricity, ligh..
PU
01/26100 % EMISSION-FREE POWER ON THE OPE : Proton Motor supplies Fincantieri with new fuel cel..
PU
01/26PROTON MOTOR POWER : supplies Fincantieri with new fuel cell system “HyShip 72&Prime..
PU
01/21PROTON MOTOR POWER : Publication “Hydrogen-based technologies in maritime sector&rdq..
PU
01/21PROTON MOTOR POWER : “Hydrogen-based technologies in maritime sector” co-autho..
PU
01/11MARITIME MOBILITY : Proton Motor Fuel Cell and Torqeedo collaborate on new “Ma-Hy-Hy..
PU
01/11PROTON MOTOR POWER : Fuel Cell and Torqeedo collaborate on new “Ma-Hy-Hy” proj..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,89 M 2,58 M 2,58 M
Net income 2020 -403 M -548 M -548 M
Net Debt 2020 77,6 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 256 M 348 M 348 M
EV / Sales 2019 285x
EV / Sales 2020 312x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Proton Motor Power Systems Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Faiz Francois Nahab Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roman Kotlarzewski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helmut Gierse Chairman
Sebastian Goldner Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Manfred Limbrunner Director & Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC-21.43%348
KEYENCE CORPORATION-16.91%126 864
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-13.46%94 616
EATON CORPORATION PLC-9.25%62 512
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.3.89%57 461
NIDEC CORPORATION-26.04%50 808