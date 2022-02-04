Driven by Hydrogen: Clean HyRange® fuel cell system for sustainable transport solutions

REVIVE stands for "Refuse Vehicle Innovation and Validation in Europe". The project did run for 4 years, from the beginning of 2018 until the end of 2021. Proton Motor was a proud and valued partner of the EU funded project and has been successfully providing E-Trucks Europe H2 with the emission-free and clean hydrogen fuel cell system HyRange® for range extension.
REVIVE is targeting the development of fuel cell refuse trucks by integrating fuel cell powertrains into 15 vehicles and deploying them across 8 sites in Europe: Amsterdam, Breda, Groningen, Noordenveld and Helmond (the Netherlands), Antwerp (Belgium), Bolzano and Merano (in South Tyrol, Italy) and Gothenburg (Sweden).
Caption: After successive delivery of the REVIVE vehicles, as here to the city of Groningen, E-Trucks Europe is working as a current Proton Motor customer on further orders for sustainable transport solutions.
