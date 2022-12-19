Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPS   GB00BP83GZ24

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:03 2022-12-19 am EST
13.20 GBX   -0.38%
04:23aEu Project Revive : City of Antwerp welcomes first hydrogen-powered municipal waste collection vehicles
PU
11/16Proton Motor Power : Bavarian industry explores hydrogen economy in the Sultanate of Oman accompanied by H2 fuel cell specialist Proton Motor
PU
11/15Transformation Summit : How Proton Motor hydrogen fuel cells are supporting an circular energy and recycling economy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EU project REVIVE: City of Antwerp welcomes first hydrogen-powered municipal waste collection vehicles

12/19/2022 | 04:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Equipped with an electric motor with batteries and a Proton Motor fuel cell, these new E-Trucks Europe vehicles collect household waste in the city without emitting CO2. This initiative is a first for Flanders and comes with the support of the EU project REVIVE (Refuse Vehicle Innovation and Validation) and the Clean Hydrogen Partnership. The trucks were introduced at the DATS 24 hydrogen refuelling station in Wilrijk, Antwerp, in December.

REVIVE project
As part of the European REVIVE project, at least 14 refuse collection vehicles powered by fuel cells in combination with hydrogen are being tested in several European cities. At Proton Motor Fuel Cell, we are very proud to be part of the REVIVE project with our partners E-Trucks Europe and WaterstofNet. By deploying these hydrogen trucks, the city of Antwerp is providing a good example as Belgium's frontrunner.
This project has received funding from the "Fuel Cells and Hydrogen 2 Joint Undertaking" (now Clean Hydrogen Partnership) under Grant Agreement No 779589. The Joint Undertaking receives support from the "European Union's Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation program", "Hydrogen Europe" and "Hydrogen Europe Research".

(c) E-Trucks Europe_LinkedIn_12-7-2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 08:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
04:23aEu Project Revive : City of Antwerp welcomes first hydrogen-powered municipal waste collec..
PU
11/16Proton Motor Power : Bavarian industry explores hydrogen economy in the Sultanate of Oman ..
PU
11/15Transformation Summit : How Proton Motor hydrogen fuel cells are supporting an circular en..
PU
11/15Proton Motor Power : Bavarian industry explores hydrogen economy in the Sultanate of Oman ..
PU
11/14From A Shareholder To A Stakeholder : Summit “Supply Chain & Logistics” | Pro..
PU
10/24Proton Motor increases production area seven-fold with lease agreement
AN
10/24Proton Power Systems Signs Lease For New Production Facility
MT
10/24Proton Motor Power Systems Plc Announces New Production Facility to Significantly Expan..
CI
10/19Proton Motor Power : “Marine Technology Reporter” on world`s first H2 drone ve..
PU
09/29Proton Motor Power Systems plc Announces Department Changes & Leadership Appointments
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,77 M 3,37 M 3,37 M
Net income 2021 603 M 733 M 733 M
Net Debt 2021 82,4 M 100 M 100 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 206 M 250 M 250 M
EV / Sales 2020 312x
EV / Sales 2021 147x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float -
Chart PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Proton Motor Power Systems Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Faiz Francois Nahab Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roman Kotlarzewski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helmut Gierse Chairman
Sebastian Goldner Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Manfred Limbrunner Director & Director-Governmental Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC-36.90%250
KEYENCE CORPORATION-23.19%98 534
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-24.14%77 002
EATON CORPORATION PLC-10.60%61 445
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.2.14%56 159
NIDEC CORPORATION-42.41%32 748