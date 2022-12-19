EU project REVIVE: City of Antwerp welcomes first hydrogen-powered municipal waste collection vehicles

Equipped with an electric motor with batteries and a Proton Motor fuel cell, these new E-Trucks Europe vehicles collect household waste in the city without emitting CO2. This initiative is a first for Flanders and comes with the support of the EU project REVIVE (Refuse Vehicle Innovation and Validation) and the Clean Hydrogen Partnership. The trucks were introduced at the DATS 24 hydrogen refuelling station in Wilrijk, Antwerp, in December.

REVIVE project

As part of the European REVIVE project, at least 14 refuse collection vehicles powered by fuel cells in combination with hydrogen are being tested in several European cities. At Proton Motor Fuel Cell, we are very proud to be part of the REVIVE project with our partners E-Trucks Europe and WaterstofNet. By deploying these hydrogen trucks, the city of Antwerp is providing a good example as Belgium's frontrunner.

This project has received funding from the "Fuel Cells and Hydrogen 2 Joint Undertaking" (now Clean Hydrogen Partnership) under Grant Agreement No 779589. The Joint Undertaking receives support from the "European Union's Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation program", "Hydrogen Europe" and "Hydrogen Europe Research".

(c) E-Trucks Europe_LinkedIn_12-7-2022