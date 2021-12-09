Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPS   GB00B140Y116

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
  Report
Hydrogen Hype or Solution: Proton Motor is guest speaker at German-Czech Chamber of Foreign Trade

12/09/2021 | 05:32am EST
At the end of November, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen opened the Hydrogen Week 2021. Proton Motor always supports activities to roll out hydrogen in Europe and to make the hydrogen economy a reality. In this context, the first Czech-Bavarian Hydrogen Day took place on December 1st.

Hydrogen - A hype or solution to everything? This question was the subject of the panel discussion "State of realization and plans for hydrogen, potentials for cooperation" to which Proton Motor Sales & Marketing Director Manfred Limbrunner was invited as a guest speaker. Following the event, the German-Czech Chamber of Foreign Trade has now outlined in a release (find below) the results on keyword issues such as "What is the state of implementation of the strategies in Bavaria and the Czech Republic?" or "How does the implementation look like in areas like mobility or industrial applications?".

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 10:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1,89 M 2,50 M 2,50 M
Net income 2020 -403 M -532 M -532 M
Net Debt 2020 77,6 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,23x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 321 M 425 M 424 M
EV / Sales 2019 285x
EV / Sales 2020 312x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Proton Motor Power Systems Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Faiz Francois Nahab Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roman Kotlarzewski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helmut Gierse Chairman
Sebastian Goldner Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Manfred Limbrunner Director & Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC-40.71%425
KEYENCE CORPORATION25.95%155 640
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE40.57%104 512
NIDEC CORPORATION3.24%68 811
EATON CORPORATION PLC41.99%67 730
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.14.76%55 016