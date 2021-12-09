Hydrogen Hype or Solution: Proton Motor is guest speaker at German-Czech Chamber of Foreign Trade

At the end of November, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen opened the Hydrogen Week 2021. Proton Motor always supports activities to roll out hydrogen in Europe and to make the hydrogen economy a reality. In this context, the first Czech-Bavarian Hydrogen Day took place on December 1st.

Hydrogen - A hype or solution to everything? This question was the subject of the panel discussion "State of realization and plans for hydrogen, potentials for cooperation" to which Proton Motor Sales & Marketing Director Manfred Limbrunner was invited as a guest speaker. Following the event, the German-Czech Chamber of Foreign Trade has now outlined in a release (find below) the results on keyword issues such as "What is the state of implementation of the strategies in Bavaria and the Czech Republic?" or "How does the implementation look like in areas like mobility or industrial applications?".