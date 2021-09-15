Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPS   GB00B140Y116

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
  Summary
Hydrogen as a vehicle drive: Sebastian Goldner presents at Hydrogen Competence Day at “KST-Motorenversuch”

09/15/2021 | 02:32am EDT
Focus: How far along is hydrogen mobility and what are the technological preconditions? At the Hydrogen Competence Day 2021, which recently took place at www.kst-motorenversuch.de, our CT0 & COO Sebastian Goldner provided answers in his lecture on hydrogen fuel cells from Proton Motor.

Already in October 2020, the new cooperation between Proton Motor and the host KST-Motorenversuch was successfully published.The collaboration between the engineers from Puchheim and Bad Duerkheim is essentially based on the joint establishment of test procedures and test facilities for the development of hydrogen fuel cell systems.

Caption: S. Goldner during his H2 presentation, in which the Rhineland-Palatinate Minister of Economic Affairs Daniela Schmitt also participated._(c) KST

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 06:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
