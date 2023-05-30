Advanced search
    PPS   GB00BP83GZ24

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:13 2023-05-30 am EDT
9.750 GBX   +2.63%
12:51pInsights Into The Sustainable Energy Transition : Interviews by Proton Motor Board Members with “Invest in Bavaria” and “German Hydrogen Fuel Cell Association”
PU
05/16Proton Motor Power : International networking at Proton Motor with regard to the “Bavarian-Tunisian Technology and Innovation Hub for Green Hydrogen”
PU
05/08Off-grid Hy-brand Products From Proton Motor In High Demand : Subsidiary of Shell energy group orders two HyShelter® power plants
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Insights into the sustainable energy transition: Interviews by Proton Motor Board Members with “Invest in Bavaria” and “German Hydrogen Fuel Cell Association”

05/30/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH prepares for the hydrogen fuel cell market ramp-up. Invest in Bavaria - The Business Promotion Agency of the State of Bavaria - spoke to Sebastian Goldner (pictured_(c) Proton Motor), CTO & COO of Proton Motor Fuel Cell and Board Member of the stock listed holding headquartered in England Proton Motor Power Systems plc.


In March 2023, the official handover of the keys to Proton Motor's new second company location took place by Sebastian Goldner and Michael Rothkopf (Aventos Management GmbH).

Topics of the Invest in Bavaria interview are: What exactly does Proton Motor Fuel Cell do and what is the company`s USP in this field? What role does Bavaria play in the development of the business? How has its growth been influenced by this? How is sustainability integrated into the business model?

Statement by Sebastian Goldner on the EU's PFAS ban
In addition, Sebastian Goldner, as a board member of the "Fuel Cells" working group in the German Mechanical and Plant Engineering Industry Association, made a current statement in a position paper on the EU's goal of banning 10,000 chemical substances in one fell swoop. It is called for the general ban on PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances) to be stopped in order to analyse the substances and recycling processes in a differentiated manner. Areas in the fuel cell where PFAS must be banned on the basis of these analyses should be granted a transitional period of at least 15 years."

On-air YouTube Executive Board Talk with Manfred Limbrunner
The chairman of the German Hydrogen Fuel Cell Association, Werner Diwald, had invited Proton Motor Fuel Cell Management Board Member and also Board Member of the UK parent company Proton Motor Power Systems Manfred Limbrunner to the on-air YouTube Executive Board Talk about hydrogen fuel cells for automotive, maritime and stationary systems. Why are hydrogen applications so important for the energy and mobility of the future and why are hydrogen fuel cells so elementary?

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 16:48:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2,77 M 3,42 M 3,42 M
Net income 2021 603 M 745 M 745 M
Net Debt 2021 82,4 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 148 M 182 M 182 M
EV / Sales 2020 312x
EV / Sales 2021 147x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 17,0%
Managers and Directors
Faiz Francois Nahab Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roman Kotlarzewski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helmut Gierse Chairman
Sebastian Goldner Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Manfred Limbrunner Director & Director-Governmental Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC-22.45%182
KEYENCE CORPORATION33.51%118 635
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE25.54%98 266
EATON CORPORATION PLC16.25%72 729
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-17.23%45 440
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)15.96%34 541
