Proton Motor Power : Ahoy to first H2 drone ship for marine protection in autumn 2024 | #Greenshipping for competitive, strong EU industry

Hydrogen fuel cells can play a significant role in decarbonising the mobility industry due to their high efficiency and low emissions. Against global warming, Proton Motor has been offering premium products for automotive, rail and maritime applications since 1998. The maritime sector in particular benefits from fuel cells as a clean and renewable energy source because open seas and inland waters as well as port infrastructures remain free of diesel and heavy fuel oil.

In addition to the HyShip® order deliveries to Fincantieri and the project co-operation with Torqeedo, Proton Motor has produced a hydrogen fuel cell system for ACUA Ocean for the implementation in the world's first unmanned H2 drone ship for monitoring and protecting marine assets. Currently in February 2023, The Telegraph reported on the hydrogen-powered "robot ship" (pictured), which is to be commissioned by autumn 2024 with a government grant of GBP 3.8 million.

The #FuelEUMaritime Regulation of Hydrogen Europe

In order to further strengthen political commitment to shipping, Proton Motor and about 50 other companies have signed a joint letter to EU legislators for an ambitious #FuelEUMaritime Regulation. The signatories around top association Hydrogen Europe call on co-legislators to seize this opportunity to make the European industry an international leader in #Greenshipping.