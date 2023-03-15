Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Proton Motor Power Systems Plc
  News
  Summary
    PPS   GB00BP83GZ24

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:24 2023-03-15 pm EDT
11.00 GBX   -2.22%
Proton Motor Power : Ahoy to first H2 drone ship for marine protection in autumn 2024 | #Greenshipping for competitive, strong EU industry

03/15/2023 | 02:11pm EDT
Hydrogen fuel cells can play a significant role in decarbonising the mobility industry due to their high efficiency and low emissions. Against global warming, Proton Motor has been offering premium products for automotive, rail and maritime applications since 1998. The maritime sector in particular benefits from fuel cells as a clean and renewable energy source because open seas and inland waters as well as port infrastructures remain free of diesel and heavy fuel oil.

In addition to the HyShip® order deliveries to Fincantieri and the project co-operation with Torqeedo, Proton Motor has produced a hydrogen fuel cell system for ACUA Ocean for the implementation in the world's first unmanned H2 drone ship for monitoring and protecting marine assets. Currently in February 2023, The Telegraph reported on the hydrogen-powered "robot ship" (pictured), which is to be commissioned by autumn 2024 with a government grant of GBP 3.8 million.

The #FuelEUMaritime Regulation of Hydrogen Europe
In order to further strengthen political commitment to shipping, Proton Motor and about 50 other companies have signed a joint letter to EU legislators for an ambitious #FuelEUMaritime Regulation. The signatories around top association Hydrogen Europe call on co-legislators to seize this opportunity to make the European industry an international leader in #Greenshipping.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 18:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2,77 M 3,37 M 3,37 M
Net income 2021 603 M 733 M 733 M
Net Debt 2021 82,4 M 100 M 100 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 175 M 212 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2020 312x
EV / Sales 2021 147x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 17,0%
Chart PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Proton Motor Power Systems Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Faiz Francois Nahab Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roman Kotlarzewski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helmut Gierse Chairman
Sebastian Goldner Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Manfred Limbrunner Director & Director-Governmental Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC-8.16%212
KEYENCE CORPORATION14.72%106 387
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE16.71%90 964
EATON CORPORATION PLC9.48%68 388
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-13.50%47 478
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.14.26%33 780